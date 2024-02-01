Now Denny’s in Oakland Is Also Shutting Down Citing ‘Safety’ Concerns

As of today, there’s one less place to get a 1 a.m. Grand Slamwich in the Bay Area. The Denny’s at 601 Hegenberger Road permanently shut down on January 31. KTVU broke the news, and Denny’s provided a statement to both KTVU and SFGATE. “Denny’s has been honored to serve the Oakland community for the last 54 years,” the statement reads in part. “However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority.”

Staff at the Denny’s will be offered shifts at other locations in the area if they’re able to travel. The restaurant comes on the heels of other business closures around the Oakland International Airport, most notably In-N-Out, which is leaving for good at the end of March. Further into Oakland Sugarsweet Bakery also closed on January 31 due to “among other things, rampant crime, low foot traffic, and decreased sales.”

Longtime Inner Sunset bar faces eviction

After more than 30 years on Irving Street, go-to bar Blackthorn may be on its way out. The Chronicle reports the property owner McGrath Enterprises filed a complaint saying the bar’s lease expired in September. Owners David Zimmerman and Chris Lamotte say they’ve always paid rent on time and are now raising funds to fight the possible eviction.

A new Pacifica coffee shop

Craftsman Coffee, a Peninsula roaster since 2017, will open its first permanent location at 1750 Francisco Boulevard in Pacifica. In an Instagram post, the business — known for popping up in its 1961 Citroen HY Van — let fans know the space should be ready by the end of March 2024.

Mins Group eyes ex-Le Fantastique space

Mins Group, the team behind Dragon Horse and Sushi Sato, is taking over the former Le Fantastique space at 22 Franklin Street, according to a recent restaurant liquor license application. The San Francisco Business Times reported the news but details about the menu and concept are unavailable at this time. Le Fantastique’s owners confirmed its closure at the end of 2023, saying they’re looking for a new location.

Berkeley winery purchases Mendocino vineyard

Broc Cellars, known as a leader in the East Bay natural wine scene, just took the reigns at Fox Hill Vineyard in Mendocino County. Broc Cellars’s owner Chris Brockaway has sourced from the area since 2013, and to celebrate the acquisition he’ll throw a weekend of merriment. From February 15 to 17, Fox Hill specialty wines will take over the Bar Broc space at 1300 Fifth Street, then on February 18, expect food and music for a ticketed party.