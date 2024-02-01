After Less Than Three Years, New Belgium Is Closing Its Massive San Francisco Taproom

Less than three years after opening, the massive New Belgium taproom at 1000a 3rd Street on the waterfront in San Francisco has closed. The Colorado-based brewery shared the news on Thursday afternoon, writing in a press release that the San Francisco taproom and restaurant is ceasing operations and closing immediately effective, today, February 1. “The San Francisco taproom and restaurant has suffered financially in recent years, and, after careful consideration, we have decided to focus and invest in our other hospitality operations,” the email reads in part.

The company also adds that it offered all San Francisco employees a severance package or the option to “remain with New Belgium in another capacity should they choose to do so.”

Beer fans may remember that the New Belgium taproom debuted to much fanfare in April 2021, taking over a large former Little Creatures space in Mission Bay. It marked the popular brewery’s first expansion into the Bay Area market, allowing the company to plant a flag not far from the home of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. They brought on talented local chef-couple Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz to work on the menu; the couple has since gone on to open their own restaurant Dalida, which has been met with much critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area beer industry has suffered a difficult couple of years. Last year, San Francisco’s longest-running beer company Anchor Brewing closed after 127 years in business. And in 2022, one of the city’s most popular breweries Cellarmaker moved its production over to the East Bay after acquiring Rare Barrel. There have been other consolidation moves in the local beer industry, including San Francisco’s Laughing Monk Brewing, which was acquired by Sunnyvale’s Faultline Brewing last year.