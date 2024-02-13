An Intimate Cocktail Bar With Asian Spirits and a Roving Highball Cart Debuts on Market Street

The latest in a trio of food and drink projects from chef Joe Hou and local bar master Danny Louie is finally ready to see the light of day. Dark Bar debuts on Saturday, February 17, centering preserved and fermented ingredients alongside Asian spirits. Located inside the LINE SF hotel on Market Street, the moody hotel bar opening follows the duo’s other projects within the hotel, which include Rise Over Run and Tenderheart, where Hou oversees the food aspect and Louie handles drinks.

Originally slated to open a few months after the LINE SF’s debut in late 2022, Dark Bar’s theme has shifted from its original concept as a Hitchcock-themed bar, but Hou and Louie are embracing this new direction wholeheartedly. “It’s about fermentation and transformation,” Hou explains. “So it’s about preserving the past, while also pushing forward and using what’s in season and what’s new.”

Dark Bar’s cocktail menu boasts many of the complex flavors and ingredients that Louie has become known for during his time at the Alembic and Mister Jiu’s, among other San Francisco bars he’s worked at. The Cloud Nine cocktail, for instance, incorporates koji whisky with smoked tea, lacto-fermented apricots, amontillado, winter melon, and yuzu — topped with a cloud-like, white rice cracker courtesy of Hou. The Superstition cocktail features Japanese gin along with junmai, fermented strawberry vinegar, rau ram, osmanthus, sesame, grapefruit, and other citrus, garnished with strawberry fruit leather rolled into the shape of twin firecrackers.

Ultimately, the drinks will shift with the seasons, Louie says, but not the way you think. Winter produce, for instance, could come back in the spring through fermentation, with cocktails featuring those ingredients “in a different form, whether it might be a dust, or might be a vinegar,” he says. “I decided I want the whole season on the menu,” he says. “So why not just have this whole rebirth of everything; it’s how we can transform these ingredients where we can use it year-round — and I think it’s a different [cocktail] menu.”

However complex the drinks may be, what Louie and Hou are aiming for is highly drinkable and “crushable” cocktails — as well as a heightened sense of hospitality, they say. In that vein, Dark Bar will feature a bar cart moment. But rather than pouring martinis, as they do at downtown’s Holbrook House, the bar cart will focus on custom highballs made tableside. There will be a selection of Japanese and Taiwanese whiskeys to choose from, as well as flavored carbonated water to further customize each drink. “Let’s be honest,” Hou says, “that’s why House of Prime Rib is so damn awesome. Everyone likes a cart; I think it’s part of that showmanship, right? I think this is a fun way to interact with guests.”

For the food, Hou says his bar menu aims to be fun, but refined at the same time. Like at Tenderheart, Hou will spotlight quail, but here he’s transformed it into a stuffed, sweet and spicy version featuring fermented garlic honey and a side of fermented sambal sauce. The Hanoi beef dip is a take on the French dip sandwich, but here it’s done as a wagyu ribeye sandwich with a side of beef pho jus. Other offerings include salt and pepper cauliflower with cashew cream and pickled jalapenos and a broccoli lotus root dish featuring braised lotus roots and sesame tuille. The food menu will also shift with the seasons, much like the drinks, with ingredients changing throughout the year. “We just want the food to be delicious,” Hou says, “something that you want and crave.”

The intimate interior features a black-on-black palette befitting the name Dark Bar, with striking features such as the centerpiece artwork featuring a mix of birds and owls in flight above the booths, and a fireplace at the far end of the space. Louie says they will keep around a selection of liquors should one be looking for a classic cocktail outside of the drink menu, but the back bar area will mostly display the Asian liquors used in the drink as a way to drive the conversation. “That’s really the fun part about creating, especially in food and drink,” Louie says. “It’s how you can manipulate and transform flavors. You can find a good cocktail anywhere, but to get to another level and understand flavors takes a lot of thinking and experience working with a lot of great chefs.”

Dark Bar (inside the LINE San Francisco at 33 Turk Street) debuts Saturday, February 17, and is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday.