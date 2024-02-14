 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thousands of Food Delivery Drivers Are Going on Strike This Valentine’s Day

Don’t expect prompt deliveries today as workers from Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash protest poor working conditions

The Rideshare Drivers United union told its members in the Bay Area and across the country to take the day off this Valentine’s Day. Thousands of drivers for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash have jointly decided to turn off their apps to protest 80-hour weeks with low pay and “unsafe working conditions,” according to the Mercury News. Justice for App Workers also told the outlet that drivers worry about making ends meet and whether or not their careers will be “deactivated with the click of a button.”

The Rideshare Drivers United Instagram page has more details about the strike. Specifically the protest today is about demanding a 20 percent commission cap for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, and better rates per mile and minute to be paid to drivers by those companies. The spate of controversy surrounding working conditions for food delivery drivers is nothing new at this point, with myriad voices in the industry calling for better rates and conditions for restaurants and workers alike.

Pizzeria replaces longtime Italian restaurant

Sorrento operated for 45 years in the East Bay before the Italian restaurant closed. Now the lights are on in the space again, as a new Pizzalina restaurant and taproom opened at 2064B Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek. The Mercury News reported in January that couple Jacquelyn and Michael Baker were going to expand their San Anselmo business out of the North Bay, and now fans can hit the newest outpost for bulgogi pizza and pints of East Brother Beer.

Inner Sunset bar avoids eviction

The 30-year-old bar Blackthorn on Irving Street will stay in its longtime location — at least for 18 more months, anyway. The Chronicle reports owners David Zimmerman and Christopher Lamotte struck a deal with landlord McGrath Enterprises to keep the lights on until they’ve found a new location or until those 18 months run out. In October 2023 McGrath Enterprises served the two owners with a notice after the original lease expired in September.

Cake pop-ups team up for blowout party

Two big-time cake makers are coming together to send off a local gallery. Vinegary Personality and Fear the Feast, two of San Francisco’s indie pastry chefs, are taking over Soft Times Gallery on February 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. before the gallery closes for good. RSVPs are highly encouraged for the free-to-attend event.

