Here’s What We Know So Far About the Subpoena Targeting a Bunch of Napa Wineries

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a subpoena seeking information from several Napa Valley wineries and their prominent owners. In a records request the Napa Valley Register discovered the DOJ filed document requests concerning several business deals in the Napa area. Though the San Francisco Chronicle contacted several of the 40 individuals named in the subpoena, many said they haven’t yet been contacted by investigators or were “baffled” by their connection to the request.

It’s still unclear what the subpoena could be about, but given who’s been named so far, both newspapers tied the documents to Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. The supervisor previously faced issues over his involvement with Walt Ranch, a vineyard development he voted to approve twice — and was later found to have a potential conflict of interest in. (The FBI declined the Chronicle’s request for comment on their investigation.)

Pedroza is not named in the subpoenas, but following the Register report, he issued an email statement to the paper. “I encourage the county, as it always does, to cooperate fully with all other branches of federal and state government,” the statement reads in part. “There is no reason here to do otherwise.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the subpoena targeting Napa wineries:

The subpoena impacts some of the most famous wineries in Napa Valley

The subpoena lists a who’s-who of big-name vineyards and their multi-millionaire owners. According to the two newspapers, the players include Caymus Vineyards owner Chuck Wagner; Napa “wine legend” Dave Phinney, who founded the Prisoner Wine Company; James Peter Read, who the Chronicle notes is part of the family that previously owned Grocery Outlet, as well as three of his businesses; Pacific Hospitality Group; Meritage Resort; Alpha Omega Winery; Antinori Napa Valley; Hundred Acre Wines; and the developers behind American Canyon-based Watson Ranch, among others.

Also mentioned are billionaire couple Craig and Kathryn Hall and their business, Hall Wines. The Halls were the owners of the 2,300-acre Walt Ranch, which they purchased for $8 million and wanted to develop into a vineyard.

The possible connection to Walt Ranch is a big deal

The Halls bought Walt Ranch, a parcel of land located in the Atlas Peak appellation, in 2005 with plans to develop it into a vineyard. But the plan launched a 17-year legal battle once it became public. Environmentalists opposed it being converted into a vineyard, which would have required cutting down some 14,000 trees. Neighbors also stated the development would add “traffic, noise, and lights” to the area, the Chronicle reported in 2022.

(Ultimately, in 2022, the Halls received approval for the vineyards at Walt Ranch to go forward, but then did a surprise about-face on the project. They donated 25 percent of the 2,300 acres to the Land Trust of Napa County and the trust bought the remainder by raising funds. The land is now permanently protected and has become a nature preserve.)

Pedroza is caught up in a scandal around Walt Ranch

Pedroza’s involvement in Walt Ranch could be the key to understanding why the federal investigators are looking for information from the wineries and winery owners. The Halls’ attempt to develop the land and plant grapevines was put to a Napa County supervisor vote — which Pedroza was a part of. Later Pedroza was found to have a tie to the land: his father-in-law, Esteban Llamas, purchased a property adjacent to Walt Ranch, which Pedroza did not disclose. Critics said it was a conflict of interest as Pedroza and his family would potentially benefit if the Walt Ranch vineyard plans were approved. Once his connection to the project was discovered, Pedroza recused himself from the final vote as well as other aspects of the project, such as Walt Ranch’s greenhouse gas emissions mitigations.

For what it’s worth, Pedroza denied there was a conflict of interest but the Fair Political Practices Commission launched an investigation anyway. Pedroza told the Register in 2023 that the FPPC cleared him, but the paper recently noted the investigation is still listed as “pending.”

Pedroza may be the connection between the wineries and the subpoena

While the subpoenas don’t list Pedroza by name, both the Chronicle and the Register found him to be a commonality among the persons and entities named in the documents. Wagner was found to be a top donor to Pedroza’s political campaign, contributing $14,800 over three years; Hall, Phinney, and Antinori Winery owner Glenn Salva also all contributed; Read donated “at least” $9,900 and sold Pedroza’s father-in-law the Wolf Ranch-adjacent property.

Llamas, a vineyard manager at E. & J. Gallo Winery, and Vinedos AP, LLC, are listed in the subpoena, as well.

All in all, the Chronicle found at least 26 of the 40 individuals and entities named in the subpoenas have made campaign contributions to Pedroza. Additionally, the subpoena requests documents that date back to January 1, 2016, which both papers note is the year that Pedroza was elected as a county supervisor.

Here’s what happens next

Napa County officials appeared in front of a federal grand jury on Wednesday, February 14, to submit the requested documents. Two other subpoenas found by the Register’s records request sought documents related to the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency and the redevelopment of the Napa County Airport. Subpoenas, it should be noted, are a typical part of the investigation process into potential crimes and do not necessarily denote any guilt or involvement with a crime. For now, it may take some time to find out what information federal investigators are seeking — and why.