The Causwells Team Will Roll Out a New Low-Proof Cocktail Bar in the Marina

The team behind Marina District cocktail and burger destination Causwells, which includes chef Adam Rosenblum and bar star Elmer Mejicanos, will debut a new project a few steps up Chestnut. Called Delilah’s, the new bar and restaurant will move into the former Ocularium space at 2336 Chestnut Street, just on the other side of the Presidio Theatre.

The bar, which takes its name from Mejicanos’s daughter, will serve low-proof cocktails and wine, plus a menu of “California-inspired global cuisine,” per the business website. Details about the food and drink menus and space remain scarce, but the team hopes to open sometime this summer.

For those who might not be familiar, Causwells has been a go-to happy hour or dinner option on Chestnut Street since 2014, known for both its two-hands-required cheeseburger and inventive cocktails. The restaurant underwent a refresh in 2022, reopening with a new look and an expanded cocktail menu spearheaded by Mejicanos. The Causwells team also operates Red Window, a Spanish-inspired restaurant with a groundbreaking low-proof cocktail menu that debuted in 2021.

In the years since Causwells’s revamp, Mejicanos’s cocktails have helped the restaurant become one of the city’s most playful cocktail spots. In April 2023, he created a beverage list inspired by classic Girl Scout cookie flavors, garnishing drinks with Do-Si-Dos and smashing all the flavors of s’mores into a glass. Most recently, his gravity-defying souffle cocktail has been selling out daily.

For updates about Delilah’s follow the upcoming bar on Instagram.