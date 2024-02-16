It’s Time to Revisit This Essential San Francisco Cocktail Bar

The Snug has remained popular since its opening in 2017, thanks to cozy corners and quality drinks. But of course, the cocktail bar has lived many lives since then, bringing in QR codes and a parklet during the pandemic, and eventually bringing back the full experience. But with the opening of sister restaurant Little Shucker further down Fillmore Street, the owners felt the original Snug deserved a refresh, which rolled out quietly in January. Serving more ambitious drinks in an even comfier space, now’s the right moment to revisit this essential bar in San Francisco.

“People are longing for human connection and experience,” says managing partner Olivia Ringo. She sees people making strong cocktails at home and believes the bar has been raised for an outing. “It’s an expensive city, so when people are choosing to go out, they’re looking for something memorable.”

Original owners Shane Matthews, Zack Schwab, and Jacob Racusin, plus Ringo who joined as a partner a couple of years ago, closed the bar for a week after the holidays for a light remodel.

Apparently, Racusin has a talent for building furniture, so he ripped into the wall facing the bar, breaking up communal tables into two-tops for comfier first dates, plus putting in fresh paint and fun wallpaper in the bathrooms. When the Snug reopened on Friday, January 5, the team stretched business hours to seven days a week with a later closing time, so neighbors could swing by for a drink after dinner. They also added reservations, for all those who love a sure seat.

In addition to physical changes to the bar, the ownership also hired a new bar manager — longtime bartender Maxwell Salvati. He was part of the opening team at the Snug, coming from Magnolia Brewing, Linden Room, and Cole Valley Tavern. He developed a new cocktail menu, which has tripled in length to more than 20 drinks, many with intriguing ingredients and garnishes.

The Tanghulu is a seasonal vodka cocktail, and right now it includes strawberry, lemongrass, and bergamot. It’s topped with tanghulu, the Chinese candied fruit. The team coats strawberries every few hours to keep that hard crack exterior texture, revealing the juicy fruit inside. “You see one go out, and everybody is like, ‘What’s that?’” Ringo says.

The Buzz Button features corn whiskey, orange, honey, bee pollen, and galangal. It’s crowned with a buzz button, a small but fierce flower with a numbing effect. Salvati recommends chewing the bright yellow bud to wake up the taste buds, then keep sipping for the next 90 seconds. “It invokes a tingly, electric, kind of Pop Rocks feel in your mouth,” he says. The Monk on Holiday is a modern take on a mai tai. “What if a group of those Carthusian monks took a trip to the Caribbean,” Salvati says. “What would they drink?” Perhaps Salvadoran banana rum, Jamaican pineapple rum, and green Chartreuse. Plus he adds a mini scoop of mango sorbet, stabbed with a mini spoon, and wrapped tidily in a banana leaf.

Among the new cocktails, Salvati personally loves the Sakura made with cherry blossoms; the ultra briny Agretti martini with sea grass; and the Black Walnut, which puts umami oomph into a Scotch Black Manhattan. The team kept a few of the existing fan favorites, as well, including the hot pink Prickly Pear, the tequila-based Aloe Vera, and the Sour with preserved plums.

If that’s not enough, Salvati has also been digging through the Snug’s “dusty shelf” collection of rare spirits, and will be revealing a new “Baller Menu.” Whiskey nerds, take note: The Snug has collected more than 200 whiskeys on the back bar, particularly bourbon and Scotch, such as Pappy Van Winkle and E.H. Taylor. They’re already available as pours and will star in another eight to 10 upcoming cocktails in the $20 to $50 range. The one available teaser now is the Fancy Schmancy Highball, which features Yamazaki 12 single malt whisky with soda water and lemon oil ($34).

There are no changes to the usual food menu, should you require some popcorn chicken or a wagyu smash burger as a snack. But right now, the Snug is into cocktails, the kind that provoke conversation. “We’re going to continue to use ingredients not found on other menus,” Salvati says. “They’re going to get more weird and unique, and the garnishes will continue to be more obscene. So when you get a cocktail dropped, you’re super stoked about it.”

The Snug is open seven days a week, Monday 4 to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.