Michelin-Worthy, 11-Course Thai Tasting Menus Are Coming to Japantown

The owner of a pandemic-era Union Square success story is slated to open a new restaurant in Japantown. Naruephon “Billie” Wannajaro, who opened Hed Very Thai on Hardie Place in early 2023, has been tapped to launch a restaurant handling breakfast, brunch, and dinner inside the Kimpton Hotel Enso on Sutter Street. Calling the new business Hed 11: Brunch/Tasting Menu, the restaurateur plans to open by April to get ahead of the cherry blossom season. “It’s going to be big,” Wannajaro says. “It’s going to be something San Francisco has never seen before.”

She’s likely referring to the spectacle and scale of the new restaurant’s offerings. In the former shabu-shabu restaurant Mums space, Wannajaro is bringing chef Piriya “Saint” Boonprasan in from Bangkok’s formerly Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Saawaan. That restaurant, which held a star from 2019 to 2022, is known for ornate 11-course tasting menus. So, fittingly, Hed 11’s name is a nod to the sprawling 11-course meals Boonprasan will serve. While the offerings will rotate, a few sample dishes include crispy Thai-style pork belly to start, spicy crab nam prik as a main, and the shaved ice-esque wan yen for dessert. Plus, at 11 a.m. Thai brunch joins American breakfast on the menu for hotel guests.

Outside of the breakfast and brunch menus, which will be a la carte, dinner will be tasting menu-only. There’s a full liquor license, and it sounds like Boonprasan is excited to showcase international wines in addition to domestic selections. There’ll be Thai-style cocktails and drinks, as well. It’ll be a big project, but Wannajaro says she built confidence with the hotel when the landlord visited Hed Very Thai and saw it was slammed. “We were very, very busy,” Wannajaro laughs. “They would see me doing well.”

The San Francisco Business Times broke the news when the outlet spotted Wannajaro’s LLC filing associated with the building. The entrepreneur, responsible not only for Hed Very Thai but also three restaurants in Thailand including an American-style brunch spot, says it was her broker for the Hed Very Thai location who set up the deal. The building and 131-room property became a Kimpton property in late 2022. That’s when owners KHP Capital Partners decided to pull out of their partnership with the city to develop affordable housing at the site.

Hed 11: Brunch/Tasting Menu (1800 Sutter Street) will open by April for breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. before closing then opening again for dinner.