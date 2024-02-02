The Family Behind Original Joe’s Is Opening a Massive Mexican Restaurant in West Portal

On Monday, February 5, the family behind classic San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe’s will expand their restaurant empire with a new business in the West Portal neighborhood. But unlike the family’s Original Joe’s restaurants in North Beach and Westlake, this newest project won’t serve spaghetti and meatballs and veal parmigiana. Instead, Elena’s draws inspiration from “co-owner Elena Duggan’s two oldest daughters, Catherine and Julia Alcantara, whose father’s family is from San Bartolo Morelos, Mexico,” the Chronicle reports.

The menu will include pozole made with pig’s feet, fajitas, four kinds of enchiladas, tamales, and “sopes with house-made chorizo, among other dishes.” For dessert, expect “churros, tres leches and carlota de limón, a citrusy Mexican icebox cake,” as well as a cafe de olla-flavored cheesecake. (The family acquired long-running San Francisco bakery Zanze’s Cheesecake last year.) There’s a full bar and two machines spinning frozen margaritas, as well. Elena’s will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Bar Crenn drops lab-grown chicken

Berkeley-based Upside Foods made a fuss about its cell-cultivated chicken being on the menu at Michelin-rated Bar Crenn last summer. But now Bloomberg reports the company’s sole restaurant partner has ended the dinner series that saw the company’s chicken — which is grown from cells — served to diners. “The move means lab-grown meat is no longer for sale at any restaurants in the US,” Bloomberg reports.

A haven for Bay Area Chiefs fans

Good news for any Bay Area-based Kansas City Chiefs fans out there: BuzzWorks, which bills itself as “the Bay Area’s Official Home Of The Brave Kingdom,” will be banning Niners fans for the Super Bowl. SFGATE writes that the move is a nod to the bar’s loyal patrons, many of whom are Chiefs fans; in 2016, a former Chiefs cheerleader began the tradition of watching games at the bar.

Indoor climbing gym adds brewpub

Popular Sacramento indoor rock climbing gym, Pipeworks, is getting into the restaurant and brewery game, the Bee reports. Pintworks, a brewpub in the gym’s parking lot, is under construction now and is expected to debut in March, when “shareable plates such as charcuterie boards or vegetable platters” will be available alongside a list of housemade beers.