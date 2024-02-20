This Cow Hollow Cafe Has Closed for Good

Health-centric cafe Müesi quietly closed the doors to its sleek Union Street shop. The self-described “European-inspired” cafe focused on local ingredients and was known for its toasts and muesli bowls, as well as its lattes made with almond milk. Airy, well-designed interiors paired with the cafe food made it a favorite among the laptop crowds of the Marina.

It’s unclear when, exactly, the cafe shuttered. An Eater SF tipster let us know about the closure via email. Despite the website being active, both Yelp and Google list the business as permanently closed, with the first mention of closure surfacing as recently as a January 29 review.

Specialty’s opens second location

Specialty’s Cafe and Bakery built a solid reputation among office workers for its sandwiches and cookies in downtown San Francisco (and further afield in Washington and Illinois), so it was a shocker when the chain announced it would close for good in 2020. But it seems owners Dawn and Craig Saxton are inching the business back into the world. The Mercury News reports the couple opened a Specialty’s location in Mountain View back in 2021, and now they’ve returned with a second location at Sierra Point in Brisbane. (And yes, of course, there will be cookies.)

Timeless Coffee closes Berkeley location

Timeless Coffee is set to close down one of its four East Bay locations by the end of the month. An Instagram post announced the Berkeley location of the plant-based roastery and bakery would shut down as of Thursday, February 29. “We really tried but the time has come to close the doors for good at 2965 College Ave.,” the post reads in part. “Thank you for all your love and support these last 6 years.”

A new Oakland drag brunch debuts

Despite the news that Oakland queer space Port Bar is set to close, the partners behind the bar are teaming up with Parche for a bi-monthly drag brunch, East Bay Nosh reports. The new event takes place on the first and third Sundays of the month, and the $25 cover includes a free drink at an afterparty at Port Bar following the next event on February 18. after Port Bar’s closure on February 25, Nosh reports the afterparty will move to Port Bar’s sister venue, Fluid510.