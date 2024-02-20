San Francisco Is Drowning in Maximalist Martinis

Bar Sprezzatura’s Martini di Lusso arrives at your table on a delicate silver tray, wafting a pungent trail of truffle in its wake. Inside the frosty Nick and Nora glass rests an ice-cold blend of white truffle-infused Voga vodka, gentian root liqueur Spitz Genziana, and Carpano Bianco vermouth. The elegant glass is flanked by a flax-colored sidecar, resting jauntily inside a cup of pebbled ice. Rounding out the presentation, there’s a small bowl of olives ornamented with a generous amount of black truffle shavings.

This is the kind of cocktail that turns heads as it travels through the bar’s glass-encased dining room and makes you feel exceptionally fancy as you take tiny sips of your drink and nibble on olives and truffle. Of course, the $40 price tag likely places this martini outside of the usual post-work drink category; it’s a luxury, a boozy reprieve after a hard week, or a celebratory treat.

It’s also far from the most expensive or luxurious martini on San Francisco bar and restaurant menus right now. If 2023 was the year of both the martini renaissance and a collective obsession with living so luxuriously it bordered on straight-up nihilism, then in San Francisco at least, it seems safe to say 2024 will see the two trends collide and unleash a flood of uber-fancy, often expensive cocktails on the city. The current era’s maximalist martinis offer eye-catching concoctions built around rare (and therefore expensive) spirits or martinis that seem to have gotten the blood mary treatment, adorned with elaborate garnishes and premium ingredients. Sometimes both.

One of the city’s more pricey martinis can be found at fine dining Cantonese restaurant Empress by Boon, where the tableside Empress Martini will set you back $150, even more than the cost of the $108 prix fixe dinner menu. That cocktail’s steep price tag comes from the super-rare ingredients used in the drink, including the saffron-infused Nolet’s Reserve gin, which can retail for about $700 a bottle. Meanwhile, over at the Ferry Building outpost of oyster destination Hog Island Oyster Co., diners can order a relatively more affordable $30 Merroir Martini, which comes in a lowball glass garnished with lemon peel, smoked roe, and a single Sweetwater oyster.

At Michelin-starred seafood restaurant Aphotic, the Aphotic Martini costs $30 and comes with a demure caviar-stuffed olive. Bar director Trevin Hutchins says he thinks every bar or restaurant should put its spin on the classic and ever-popular cocktail. “It’s good to have fun,” he says, adding that bartenders tend to be drawn to martini riffs in particular for several reasons. “I think bartenders are sort of obsessed with creating something that’s so limiting. Everything really matters with a martini — temperature, dilution — it all comes into play because there’s nothing to hide behind.”

The restaurant’s signature martini stars house-distilled gin made with five botanicals: juniper, orris root, bitter orange, green tea, and dulse seaweed from Monterey Bay Seaweed. The goal was to create a gin that captures the briny, sometimes floral flavors of the California coast, something that could pair well with the restaurant’s seafood-heavy tasting menu. A splash of single-estate Manzanilla sherry, another product made on the coast, allows the seaweed profile of the gin to take center stage, while that caviar-filled olive serves to underscore the salinity of the drink, Hutchins explains.

He concedes that some modern martini iterations might take the idea of making the classic cocktail your own a little too far — but the thoughtful techniques behind Aphotic’s variation prove this cocktail doesn’t fall into that trap. Everything serves a purpose, he explains: the cocktail gets stored in the freezer to achieve the ideal temperature, then bartenders do a gentle lemon twist expression as they pour it into the glass to best distribute the citrus oils throughout the drink. The seaweed in the gin, the olive, and, of course, the caviar, lend the cocktail a bit of umami, making it a martini for those who favor either an olive or a lemon twist. “It’s not easy,” he says of building a menu-worthy martini of your own. “We work really hard to make it look easy, but there’s a lot of kind of variables to making a perfect martini.”

“I think if you get past that original recipe you should just call it something else.”

But whether they’re deliberately assembled or designed for shock factor, not everyone agrees that today’s maximalist martinis even meet the cocktail’s basic definition. “I’m definitely a purist if you will,” says Beatriz Herrera, who formerly bartended at San Francisco’s “church of gin” Whitechapel and now works behind the stick at both Dalva and Dalida. “I‘m definitely leaning towards a minimalist view on the martini. I think that once you stray from having more than two or three components, then I don’t think it would be considered a martini any more.”

She’s not alone in questioning what makes a martini a martini, far from it. While she understands the draw of creating something customers want to drink, Herrera hypothesizes some of today’s over-the-top martinis could be the result of bars and restaurants latching onto a trend — and then wanting to take it up another level. “There’s a little competition, definitely,” Herrera says. “Whether it be garnishes or clarifying things, yeah, I think there’s a little friendly competition.”

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, Herrera concedes. But when it comes to the modern martini wars, she has one request: “I think if you get past that original recipe — if there ever is an actual original recipe to anything — I think you should just call it something else.”