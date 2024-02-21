The Che Fico Team Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Francisco

Hot on the heels of opening the stunning Che Fico Parco Menlo in Silicon Valley, the team behind Divisadero Italian destination Che Fico will take their talents back up to San Francisco to open a new restaurant. Back Home Hospitality, founded by Matt Brewer and chef David Nayfeld, will open its latest restaurant at Mission Rock, the mixed-use development under construction on the waterfront near Oracle Park.

The full-service restaurant — not expected to open until 2025 — will not be another location of Che Fico, a spokesperson for the restaurant group confirmed. Still, it joins sister locations Che Fico, Che Fico Alimentari, and Che Fico Parco Menlo, as well as the yet-to-open Che Fico Pizzeria, slated to debut sometime this year at Thrive City near Chase Center. It’ll take over an 8,300-square-foot street-level space on the northwest corner of Visa’s new global and North American headquarters building. The restaurant will encompass a dining room, full bar, and private dining rooms.

Mission Rock, the result of a public-private partnership among the San Francisco Giants, Tishman Speyer, and the Port of San Francisco, is slated to celebrate a grand opening in spring 2024 and has amassed a collection of popular businesses to fill the approximately 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition to the Che Fico team’s new restaurant, Mission Rock will also play home to the first standalone location of Quik Dog, a bar and restaurant spinoff of cocktail destination Trick Dog, and Arsicault Bakery, maker of some of San Francisco’s most famous croissants.

Brewer and Nayfeld started Back Home Hospitality in 2015, before going on to open Che Fico in 2018. The next year, the duo expanded with Che Fico Alimentari, a more casual restaurant located downstairs. The team earned a nod from the James Beard Awards in 2023 when Nayfeld was named a semifinalist for the Outstanding Chef award.