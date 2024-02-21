 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Che Fico Team Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Francisco

Chef David Nayfeld and Matt Brewer will open a full-service restaurant at San Francisco’s upcoming Mission Rock development

by Lauren Saria
A rendering of a building.
The team behind Che Fico, one of San Francisco’s best Italian restaurants, will take their talents to Mission Rock.
Jason O’Rear
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Hot on the heels of opening the stunning Che Fico Parco Menlo in Silicon Valley, the team behind Divisadero Italian destination Che Fico will take their talents back up to San Francisco to open a new restaurant. Back Home Hospitality, founded by Matt Brewer and chef David Nayfeld, will open its latest restaurant at Mission Rock, the mixed-use development under construction on the waterfront near Oracle Park.

The full-service restaurant — not expected to open until 2025 — will not be another location of Che Fico, a spokesperson for the restaurant group confirmed. Still, it joins sister locations Che Fico, Che Fico Alimentari, and Che Fico Parco Menlo, as well as the yet-to-open Che Fico Pizzeria, slated to debut sometime this year at Thrive City near Chase Center. It’ll take over an 8,300-square-foot street-level space on the northwest corner of Visa’s new global and North American headquarters building. The restaurant will encompass a dining room, full bar, and private dining rooms.

Mission Rock, the result of a public-private partnership among the San Francisco Giants, Tishman Speyer, and the Port of San Francisco, is slated to celebrate a grand opening in spring 2024 and has amassed a collection of popular businesses to fill the approximately 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition to the Che Fico team’s new restaurant, Mission Rock will also play home to the first standalone location of Quik Dog, a bar and restaurant spinoff of cocktail destination Trick Dog, and Arsicault Bakery, maker of some of San Francisco’s most famous croissants.

Brewer and Nayfeld started Back Home Hospitality in 2015, before going on to open Che Fico in 2018. The next year, the duo expanded with Che Fico Alimentari, a more casual restaurant located downstairs. The team earned a nod from the James Beard Awards in 2023 when Nayfeld was named a semifinalist for the Outstanding Chef award.

Che Fico, the first restaurant from Back Home Hospitality, opened in 2018.
Patricia Chang

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Shake Shack’s Nationally Famous Smashburgers and Cheese Fries Arrive in Wine Country

By Paolo Bicchieri

Pakistani Burgers and Mango Milkshakes Just Landed in Fremont

By Lauren Saria and Paolo Bicchieri

This Cow Hollow Cafe Has Closed for Good

By Dianne de Guzman

Michelin-Worthy, 11-Course Thai Tasting Menus Are Coming to SF’s Japantown

By Paolo Bicchieri

The Causwells Team Will Roll Out a New Low-Proof Cocktail Bar in the Marina

By Lauren Saria

Here’s What We Know So Far About the Subpoena Targeting a Bunch of Napa Wineries

By Dianne de Guzman