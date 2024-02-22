This Sunny Weekend, Grab a Musubi and a Latte and Hit the Great Highway

San Francisco’s west side can provide a jaw-dropping surprise. It’s huge, technically covering everything west of Divisadero Street, and thanks to Golden Gate Park the area has a lush, Jurassic nature unlike anywhere else in the city. Two of the west side’s top notes to keep in mind: all three-and-a-half miles of the Great Highway, running along vast Ocean Beach, and all the incredible food in the Sunset and Richmond Districts.

When the weather allows, there’s one street in the Avenues perfect for walking with a drink and a snack. Taraval Street, a thoroughfare that runs right up to the Great Highway, is home to classic diners, Indian pizza parlors, and sports bars. One cafe and surf shop, just a few blocks from the beach, is a perfect starting place for musubi and coffee before scoping out San Francisco’s protected beachside promenade. That’d be Avenues, with short boards resting on the wall and musubi ready to go in the case.

Related Right Now Is the Absolute Best Time to Enjoy a Walk and Snack in San Francisco

After opening in 2018, the shop became a favorite for locals as a go-to for loaded avocado toast and Verve Coffee. Those in the know already understand the assignment: Grab a musubi, of which there are Spam; salmon; and veggie options, and a drink to take as delicious fuel for a long walk along the water. The horchata latte is creamy and not-too-sweet, unlike some in the city’s cafe scene, and well worth the $6. Then walk the few blocks down the hill, stopping in at Tunnel Records to catch a little vibe or pick up vinyl for the audiophile in your life, and you’re on the Great Highway, permanently shut down to cars on Saturdays and Sundays.

This combo is perfect for visitors and longtime San Franciscans alike. In total, this flavorful and caffeinating way to start your day, sea breeze in your lungs, costs well under $20 — including tip! The kimchi musubi, providing just the right firmness and spice, goes for $6 just like the latte, and walking around the city’s shoreline comes in at free-ninety-nine. It’s also an activity completable by bicycle for those with the need to speed, zooming their way around Lake Merced and up past Cliff House with a light and nutritious treat in tow.

Avenues (3606 Taraval Street) is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.