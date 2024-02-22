Vegan Lumpia and Lechon Sisig Carbonara Shine at This Tiny New SoMa Restaurant

Kristen Brillantes and JP Reyes founded a Filipino food truck in 2017, but they couldn’t have known the modest beginnings might take them to such tremendous heights. Their purple and blue trailer Sarap Shop became a regular for years at Parklab Gardens and a mainstay at the monthly Undiscovered SF market highlighting Filipino businesses. Brillantes was recognized by the Filipina Women’s Network Thought Leader and as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World. The couple were joined by COO James Brillantes along the way, and now Sarap Shop is expanding again.

The business opened its first permanent restaurant in SoMa, an area recognized by the city as the Filipino Cultural Heritage District and often referred to as SOMA Pilipinas. The new space, a former Goat Hill Pizza outpost, is tiny with a few indoor seating options and chipper and colorful murals on the wall. But in addition to serving popular dishes including plant-based Halo Halo Milk Tea and sisig bowls, the 171 Stillman Street operation will also allow for the retail production of the company’s sauces. If that wasn’t enough, culture and community nonprofit Kultivate Labs is working with Sarap Shop to train and support would-be entrepreneurs in the space, too.

Like those sauces, much of Sarap Shop’s menu is gluten-free and vegan. There are noodles, rice bowls, sandwiches, drinks, and, yes, bottles of sauce. Fans enjoy the plant-based lumpia, stuffed with Impossible “meat,” by the platter, along with ramikens of Super Sarap Sauce that flow like wine. The halo halo tea has a lovely taro subtle sweetness with a chewy texture, almost like boba tea with gummies instead of tapioca pearls. The menu also offers a handful of nontraditional items including a lechon sisig carbonara pasta, which is sort of what you’d expect: spaghetti noodles, pork belly sisig, longanisa bacon bits, carbonara sauce, and Parmesan. It’s also up for daily interpretation, which means the team experiments with flavors and new items. Fans can order ahead or drop by to order.

Sarap Shop seems to be on a meteoric rise. In addition to this new HQ, as the business calls it, the San Francisco-grown company has a Chase Center booth open for local games and concerts. The team was slated to open in the new Ikea-owned food hall Saluhall on Market Street, as well, which is playing host to fellow Bay Area businesses including Casa Borinqueña and Curry Up Now. But the COO confirms that’s not going ahead after all. Instead, fans can look forward to a grand opening at this Stilman Street space at the end of March.

Sarap Shop (171 Stillman Street) is now open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.