Spring is (almost) here and with the drudgery of the winter rain soon receding into the background, there are a slew of new restaurants on the horizon for the Bay Area. This trio of exciting spots is set to open in the next few months, and all come from vets of the restaurant industry, making for places that longtime food adventurers will likely want to check out as soon as possible.

Pasta Supply Co.

3233 22nd Street, San Francisco

Expected in early April

The affordable pasta revolution marches on with the recent announcement that chef Anthony Strong is opening a second location of his popular Richmond District restaurant, Pasta Supply Co. Strong returns to the Mission taking over the former Dumpling Club space following the closure of his first restaurant Prairie during the pandemic. But his new restaurant has already proven itself as a hit, combining a retail shop comprised of fresh-made pastas, sauces, and wine, with a restaurant side that aims to serve dishes priced at $20 or lower. The new space will give Strong some advantages in the restaurant game; a hood ensures that he can add entrees such as oxtails or mussels onto the menu, and he plans to move all sauce production to the larger kitchen on 22nd Street, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Strong will tackle the design and renovations himself — much like he did with Pasta Supply Co. — and Tablehopper writes “it will be the same mixed retail and dine-in setup as the mothership, but a bit darker, with ‘sexed-up deli vibes.’” The format will be the same as the original, with orders taken at the door before diners get seated at a table. True to the Dumpling Club roots of the space — and Tinker Kitchen before that — Strong will offer pasta-making classes on the weekend. An upcoming Kickstarter campaign will help fund the expansion.

Binu Bonu

230 W. Portal Avenue, San Francisco

Expected in late April

Lorella Degan and Massimiliano Conti, the couple behind the beloved restaurant La Ciccia, are back. Tablehopper shared the news that the partners are returning to the San Francisco restaurant world, just two years after selling off La Ciccia in 2022, citing burnout during the pandemic. The new business will be a much different format than the restaurant diners so loved at La Ciccia. They’re opening a new wine bar and shop in West Portal dubbed Binu Bonu, or “good wine” in Sardinian, with a focus on “ethical” Italian wines made by small producers using sustainable wine practices (whether they’ll call it a natural wine bar remains to be seen). There’s no real kitchen, but there will be cheese, salumi, olives, and “some surprises later,” Tablehopper writes.

Elsie’s

1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley

Opening on March 1

Cash Caris closed down his popular restaurant Delirama at the start of February, in a move that shocked the customers of the pastrami-centric spot. Caris promised to flip the restaurant into a new concept and now the San Francisco Chronicle shares that a new restaurant called Elsie’s will open in Delirama’s place, with dishes inspired by Caris’s paternal grandmother, Elsie. It’s a personal project for Caris, and the new restaurant will serve items such as a “Sunday” roast with polenta and beans; gnocchi with sweet potato; and, of course, a pastrami sandwich, though it’ll be made differently at the new restaurant, served on a French roll “smeared with a paprika-dijonaise and sauerkraut slaw,” according to the Chronicle. The restaurant will serve beer and wine, with the wine menu curated by Joseph Catalino, the former sommelier for Slanted Door.