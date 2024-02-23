One Historic North Bay Dive Will Close as Another Mounts a Major Comeback

This week it’s one out, one in. Historic North Bay dive bar the Dirty announced plans to close this week, as beloved wine country watering hole Pancha’s shared details about an upcoming reopening.

First, SFGATE has the sad news about the Dirty, reporting that the bar’s closure comes after a string of legal disputes between owner Cody Brown and landlord Sam Young, who sold Brown the bar and leased him the building in 2019. The two were also partners in San Francisco’s porn-themed bar Kozy Kar — a bar that has made headlines several times in recent years largely due to Brown’s antics, which have included making jokes about date rape and quitting his job to become an erotic dancer. In any case, Brown and Young exchanged a flurry of legal blows since 2022 culminating in the bar’s closing at the end of next week on March 1.

Meanwhile, in the tony town of Yountville locals can celebrate the fact that local dive Pancha’s will be making a comeback, the Chronicle reports. The popular bar, one of the last remaining vestiges of a pre-French Laundry Yountville, closed during the pandemic leading many to worry it’d never return. Now, a new set of owners plan to revive the business with one notable change: Patrons will no longer be able to smoke inside. “We want to preserve it,” owner Ren Harris tells the paper. “It’s not going to look any different from the outside than it has the last several decades.”

New fast food law shouldn’t raise prices

A new law mandating fast food chains pay workers a $20 minimum wage may result in higher prices — though experts say companies might be overstating how much the change will impact its bottom lines. The Chronicle reports that despite several restaurant companies already announcing plans to raise prices or cut jobs (for example, Pizza Hut and Chipotle), two economists at UC Berkeley say fast-food companies should be able to absorb the increased costs of labor due to their higher profit margins as compared to other food businesses.

Vegan ice cream arrives on the mainland

Hawai’i-based vegan ice cream company Banan will expand to the mainland with a first location in San Francisco, the Business Times reports. The company got its start at the foot of Diamond Head in Honolulu, the outlet writes, and now will open in “a cozy 700-square-foot spot at 3862 24th Street in Noe Valley.” Keep an eye out for banana soft serve topped with macadamia nut honey butter.

Tastemaker Dinner Series at Bar Sprezz

On Tuesday, February 27, glamorous FiDi destination Bar Sprezzatura will kick off its Tastemaker Dinner Series to celebrate “the intersection of food and drink with fashion, music, art and culture,” per a spokesperson. The first event will bring in fashion designer John Varvatos for a cocktail hour and three-course dinner. Tickets to the event cost $165 and include the opportunity to view signature pieces from the John Varvatos 2024 Spring Collection and an exclusive preview of a new fragrance, XX, launching at the end of March. Purchase a seat on the Bar Sprezzatura website.