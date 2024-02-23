Northern Iranian Food and Wine Mingle at the New Komaaj Mazze & Wine Bar

With the opening of Komaaj Mazze & Wine Bar, the final piece of Hanif Sadr’s ode to Northern Iranian cuisine on 29th Street is complete. The former Good Frikin’ Chicken space has become the home to Sadr’s multiple projects; it’s served as headquarters for his preservation lab and catering business and as a casual eatery and marketplace that serves lunch and sells Iranian products for cooking called Komaaj Pila Bazaar. Now, the dining room is open as Komaaj Maaze & Wine Bar, a place for locals to gather for pomegranate rice and chicken or a mazze platter in the evening, and to enjoy wine from the Caucasus region, which encompasses Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and northern Iran. “I never wanted to have a super classic restaurant,” Sadr says. “That wasn’t my idea. I wanted to be a company and to do different projects.”

In that sense, Sadr says he didn’t want to open a wine bar just because it’s popular these days, hence, the addition of “mazze” to the name. The word “mazze” in Iran means flavor — and “it has a very important role in our literature, our gastronomy, and everything,” he says — as well as referring to the small, shareable plates the term has become known as. Komaaj built its name as a pop-up known for multi-course dinners, and Sadr wanted a place focused on mazze with a few main course options and with an added dimension. “We wanted to define mazze from our own angle,” he says, “and specifically what we can offer from Northern Iranian cuisine, and then pair it with a wine that comes mostly from that part of the world.”

The menu starts with five mazze options, including a cucumber salad made with Persian cucumbers, radish, fava beans, barberries, and seeds mixed with a Dalar dressing. There’s also maast somaagh, or a sumac yogurt dip served with dried barley bread, and naz khatoun, an eggplant and walnut dip, with garlic, pomegranate paste, and herbs that’s served with sangak, a flatbread. The Rasht Mazze Platter, meanwhile, feeds a party of four and combines more elements from the menu, such as pomegranate smoked trout, fava-dill dip, dalar yogurt and fish roe, and more. The main dish section is tight, with three options, including a vegan fire-roasted garlic eggplant bowl with turmeric rice; a sweet and sour chicken stew with walnut, pomegranate, apricot, and raisins; as well as a pomegranate rice and chicken dish to round things out. There will also be three smoked and preserved fish options, such as a saffron-smoked sturgeon glazed in saffron butter. “Smoked fish is the most important part of northern Iranian gastronomy and we wanted to emphasize that,” Sadr says, adding that he plans to bring more fish options in the future.

For wine, Komaaj wine director Siavash Kouchek created a list that pulls a few bottles from California and Europe, but mostly emphasizes the Caucasus region. Currently, the menu features wines from Armenia and Georgia, delicate selections that pair well with the mazze and other dishes on the menu. As a personal mission, he also selected wines from producers who come from marginalized and underrepresented communities. For example, wines from Terah Wine Co., which is owned by a Palestinian American winemaker in California, as well as Zulal wines, which is led by Aimee Keushguerian, who he calls a force in the Armenian wine scene. “With wine, it’s such a cultural thing,” Kouchek says. “On one hand, it’s an ability for us to bring culture to the table. But I think people need to observe it from a cultural lens more than anything and contextualize it as such.”

Nonalcoholic beverages serve as another way for Sadr to focus on Iranian traditions. There are drinks made with sharbats, a sweet syrup made of plants or fruits, that’s diluted with water for a refreshing drink. The sharbat sekanjbin is a mint and vinegar drink sweetened with honey, and the sharbat zaferan golab combines saffron and rose water. There are two types of tea, such as a rose black tea and a borage flower tea brewed with lime, and there’s also the lesser-seen doogh, a fermented yogurt drink made with dried mint. “We wanted to shine a light on that part of our culture since non-alcoholic drinks now are getting so trendy,” Sadr says, “but it has been trending in our culture for decades.”

Sadr doesn’t consider himself to be a chef; he’s much closer to a steward of Iranian culture and cuisine. If asked, he’s not making recipes but instead is sharing the beauty of Northern Iran with the world. Reflecting on his experience as the youngest generation to come out of Iran, he wants to share the rustic lifestyle that he loves in Iran, and preserve recipes that are dying out, he says. “One thing that we want to always emphasize is our experience,” Sadr says. “I wanted to bring a touch of it, or a taste of it, or a bite of it here, and share with people.”

Komaaj Mazze & Wine Bar (20 29th Street) is open from 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.