The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: February 23

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Pork culet sando at Piglet & Co

The fact that I thoroughly enjoyed my recent meal at Piglet & Co in the Mission will likely surprise no one at all. I’ve been a fan of chef Chris Yang since before he and partner Marcelle Gonzales Yang opened their debut restaurant, which Eater also named one of the best new restaurants in America in 2023. But somehow, last week marked my first time having brunch at Piglet & Co, which means it was also my first time encountering this massive pork sandwich. Given the restaurant’s name, I should have known it would be a banger, starring a pork cutlet thicker than a deck of cards and perfectly cooked throughout. Around the outside, a light and crispy batter clung to the meat, absolutely bursting with piquant black pepper and the perfect amount of salt. It came between two halves of a pineapple bun baked at Mission Donuts just across the street, over a bed of slaw, and under a gloriously messy fried egg. This sando requires two hands and a minimum of two napkins as your hands will end up covered in runny yolk. But the truth is, you probably won’t be able to put it down or leave even a crumb behind so really, the mess is more than fine. Piglet & Co, 2170 Mission Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Simon’s garlic chicken at 606 Broadway

San Francisco fried chicken is first and foremost something not often discussed and second, most often slides into a conversation about those daily lines outside San Tung. Newcomer 606 Broadway, right on the precipice of both North Beach and Chinatown, is not looking to dethrone the fried chicken royalty. But the next-gen family business punches above its weight already, starting with this garlic chicken recipe. This $18 dish has the most important effect of proper fried chicken: I wanted to eat all of it right away. No pausing would do, even taking the time to dunk each piece of pounded and battered bird into a dish of scintillating sweet and sour-esque sauce offered a trial in patience. The texture of the chicken was more chewy than crispy, less shattering than slightly crunchy in a comforting, inviting way. Garlic really does shine through as the strong, single note from the meat itself. Plus, gratefully, the plate is tremendous, getting ahead of my usual issue surrounding well-sourced and prepared food in how little of it comes to the table. 606 has way more going for it than just chicken, by the way; the Hong Kong-style tea is dense and delightful in its bitterness and creaminess, the shrimp-stuffed tofu is a triumph. Grabbing a seat in this historic restaurant for an order of Simon’s garlic chicken, though, is the new Chinatown choice du jour. 606 Broadway, 606 Broadway, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Meyer lemon pizza at Goldridge Organic Farms

Those who still remember the blistered pizzas of now-closed Zero Zero in SoMa will be pleased to know that chef Bruce Hill is baking up a small selection of pies at Goldridge Organic Farms in Sebastopol on select dates. On a recent rainy Saturday, locals in the know trekked to the hillside farm to try Hill’s pizza, backed by produce grown on the grounds. This lovely pie was a favorite, featuring a duet of thinly sliced Meyer lemons and mandarinquats — a hybrid of mandarin and kumquats — among a mix of red onions and finely chopped herbs. A drizzle of Goldridge olive oil completed the slice, and it was a bright, citrusy bite that cheered up an otherwise dreary day. The rain kept diners from enjoying their pies on the gorgeous outdoor patio, but makeshift tables and eating spots kept the vibe cozy and inviting enough to encourage a repeat visit to Hill’s next pizza-making event. I’m keeping my eyes peeled for good weather and the next time I can grab another slice of this rarified pie. Goldridge Organic Farms, 3387 Canfield Road, Sebastopol

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor