The Plump, Meaty Dumpling That’s Breaking Boundaries on San Francisco Menus

The first thing you notice about Halal Dastrakhan, the three-year-old Nob Hill Uzbek restaurant, is how quiet it is inside. People filled the restaurant’s ornate dining room on a recent cold, winter evening, but one has to focus when biting into the restaurant’s star offering: beef or pumpkin-stuffed manti. Talk while you eat, and you risk losing some of the precious juices trapped inside the delicate, hand-folded dough.

While Dastarkhan was likely the first restaurant to introduce manti — a type of boiled, savory dumpling popular in countries that once surrounded the Silk Road, from Uzbekistan to Turkey — to San Francisco, the dumplings have been more noticeable as of late on menus across the city. And as with any dish that’s been through a long journey, San Francisco chefs are giving the dish slightly different twists.

“Manti came to Turkey from Asia,” says Denis Sezer, chef and owner of the newly opened Bistro Ember in Noe Valley. Before leading this kitchen, Sezer cooked in Spain and Italy and worked as a private chef for soccer star Karim Benzema when the latter lived in Miami. At Ember, manti are filled with braised lamb spiced with Urfa chile, then served with smoked Turkish yogurt and mint oil. “Traditionally, in Turkey, you eat them with yogurt, dried mint, and tomato sauce,” Sezer says. “We decided to play with the recipe a little.”

Equally creative takes on the cozy, satisfying dumplings can be found at the year-old Meyhouse in Palo Alto, Lokma in the Richmond District, Dalida in the Presidio, and Taksim in SoMa. All of the above define themselves as either Turkish or Mediterranean restaurants and serve the dumplings, which are stuffed with either lamb or a mix of lamb and beef, alongside a variation of a dairy sauce, and a tomato sauce. The tangy dips serve to tame the richly meaty flavor of the filling, which is often prepared with lamb fat.

But manti feel equally at home all over the Eurasian map. Nursel, a Central-Asian restaurant in San Carlos, serves its own artfully folded version, and so does Se7enbuds, a new Afghan restaurant in Nob Hill. For a city spoiled with dim sum, these plump newcomers offer another way to experience dumplings. “I grew up in a small Turkish village close to a farm, and my mom made manti by hand — it was my childhood’s comfort food,” Sezer recalls. “Now, when customers call it a dumpling, I just say, yes, but this is a dumpling Turkish-style.”

Serkan Sozen, the co-owner of Taksim, which opened in 2022, also remembers growing up eating manti. But that didn’t stop him from making changes to the classic dish. Here, the addition of carrot makes a traditional tomato sauce slightly sweeter, and garlic flavors the yogurt. A mix of lamb and beef makes sure the dumplings remain juicy on the inside. “We even had a potato flour version for gluten-free purposes, for a while,” he says, though the experiment didn’t take.

However, there are notable differences between Chinese dumplings and manti. Compared to Chinese dumplings manti dough is thicker, Sozen notes. “You’re getting a big dough and meat flavor, more like ravioli,” he says. Another key difference: Manti are typically boiled as opposed to steamed or pan-fried. Still, the dish certainly has been a success on the restaurant’s menu, he says. “Whoever orders manti always gets a second helping,” he laughs.

Speaking of ravioli, in some instances, innovation-hungry chefs have looked to manti for a novel alternative to pasta, including at Uccello Lounge, where a dish listed as Turkish Manti Dumplings sits on a menu alongside a list of predominantly non-Mediterranean dishes. “Quite simply I was just bored with making the same pasta shapes we see in many restaurants,” says chef Audie Golder. “Cavatelli has been enjoying a long run. Tajarin, tagliatelle, [and] pappardelle have all had their days. It was our opportunity to make something different.”

Golder had experience with dumplings before thanks to making mandu with his Korean wife. But when reading The Turkish Cookbook recently, he says manti immediately stuck out thanks to their resemblance to mandu. They then became a part of the Uccello Lounge menu. The restaurant serves them with manouri cheese, labneh, and chile oil. By making his version vegetarian, Golder says, he wanted to highlight how versatile vegetables can be as a dumpling filling. “When treated properly and spiced, slow-cooked broccoli or carrots can have a similar texture to a long-cooked beef bolognese or other analogous dishes,” he says. “To our surprise and delight, it’s been a hit dish since day one.”