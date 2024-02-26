The Changing Face of Après Ski in Lake Tahoe

In Lake Tahoe, people’s moods often track with the weather. Just ask the bartenders who work the afternoon shift when the lifts close down and skiers and snowboarders head to the bar, stomping snow off their boots before sliding onto a stool. Celebrating a day of skiing at the bar is a time-honored tradition in ski towns the world over, also known as après ski. “You can definitely tell whether it snowed or not by how people’s moods are,” says Rylan Cordova, the general manager at Alibi Ale Works’s Truckee Public House.

When it’s snowing, the vibe in Lake Tahoe is euphoric and bartenders are busy, pouring rounds and rounds of celebratory drinks for people high on endorphins after skiing their hearts out. The beer is cheap and light. The booze sometimes comes in a “shotski,” a ski with four or five shot glasses affixed so a group of friends can sling them back all at once. Bystanders are almost certainly going to feel the spilled whiskey. “After a pow day, the energy really changes,” Cordova says. “People are really excited and positive and fun and telling stories.”

When it’s not snowing, Tahoe gets a bit cranky — and, still, bartenders are busy. Just now they’re pouring a stiff drink and commiserating with folks about the mediocre winter and low-tide conditions when rocks lurk like shark fins in the icy crust.

Located in downtown Truckee, Alibi is an après spot for those returning to town after a day’s adventure in the mountains. Cordova has 20 years of après ski experience in Lake Tahoe, on both sides of the bar. Before he became a general manager, he was a bartender in Tahoe City, skiing all day long before clocking in for his shift just as the skiers started coming in for après.

On his days off, Cordova joins the patrons on the other side of the bar. When he moved to Lake Tahoe in the early aughts, après ski in Lake Tahoe was a vibrant scene for barhopping from sun decks to sushi restaurants, and late-night dance parties in dives. Legs burning and thirsty after a day skiing steep lines at Palisades Tahoe, he’d pull up a seat at one of the many bars at the bottom of the ski resort. One round would turn into another, and then everyone would be moving along to the next bar. The camaraderie and celebratory spirit often make time tick by without notice. “And then I’d be at the bar until midnight, still with my ski boots on,” he says.

Those nights occurred more frequently during the early aughts heyday of après ski in Lake Tahoe. But Tahoe is changing, and with it, après ski culture. Housing costs tripled in the nine years between 2012 and 2021, according to a report published by the Tahoe Prosperity Center. When Bay Area companies permitted employees to work remotely, new residents flooded the area and brought with them salaries multiple times more than the $53,000 average median wage in Tahoe. (Who wouldn’t want to live in a place where you can ski or go for a hike on your lunch break?) But the influx of new residents has had a ripple effect. The local workforce moved farther away, exchanging a longer commute for cheaper rent or an affordable mortgage. That means the ski bum work-life balance — where you map out your entire life to ski as much as possible — is getting harder to sustain.

It’s not just the lifestyle of Tahoe locals that’s changed in recent years. Tech workers from the Bay Area have altered what après looks and feels like in Tahoe, too. After they’ve finished skiing, remote workers claim tables overlooking the slopes inside ski lodges, posting up with a beverage and a laptop, hooked up to the ski resort’s Wi-Fi. On a recent Thursday afternoon, after a few inches of snow revived everyone’s spirits in Lake Tahoe, every table inside a restaurant and coffee shop at the bottom of Palisades Tahoe was taken. But instead of the celebratory spirit one would expect, the room was hushed. Coat hooks still bore the weight of smelly ski gear. But instead of sharing tales of a great day outside, most everyone sat hunched over their laptops, working and wearing headphones to block out distractions.

But tech isn’t the only thing driving change in Tahoe. The corporatization of skiing in the area, and across the nation, has made it harder for small, independent businesses and bars to survive. Gone is the Shifter — the $1 Pabst Blue Ribbon special that used to be a common special at locally owned bars. Local skiers don’t have time to stick around for a beer, anyway. Instead, they’re getting in their car and driving an hour to get home or clocking into a second shift they have to work to cover the increasing costs of rent.

Still, après carries on its purpose as the town square, giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to share common ground and purpose. That’s why some bartenders say that après may just be the key to alleviating some of the growing tension in Tahoe.

By definition, après ski comes after skiing. That’s what makes it different from, say, day drinking. Ski even just one run and if you go into the bar at 9:30 a.m. to order a bloody mary then that’s not day drinking. That’s après ski. You’ve accomplished something physical, in the outdoors, and that’s worth celebrating.

Skiing is one of the only sports that has an entire subculture of imbibing to follow — and it exists across the world. In Austria, shots of Jägermeister are served in standing-room-only log cabins. At Verbier, a ski resort in the French part of Switzerland, après seamlessly transitions to late-night parties at clubs with live DJs. In Japan, vending machines spit out Asahi beers, a thirst-quenching beverage after skiing and onsen. In the United States, après culture ranges widely: Aspen is famous for its Champagne showers, courtesy of Veuve Clicquot. Après at Taos, New Mexico, is its own brand of fusion, serving strong margaritas inside a Bavarian lodge. And skiers should know that, in Utah, draft beer never exceeds 5 percent alcohol by volume, thanks to the Mormons.

In Tahoe, après culture, for the most part, is laid-back and family-friendly. On any given winter afternoon, rows and rows of skis are stashed in the snow behind Le Chamois & Loft Bar, a beloved après ski institution at Palisades Tahoe. Beers in hand, people swap out their goggles for their sunglasses to enjoy the last rays of light before the sun sets behind the mountains. Dogs run around unsupervised. Kids, too. Next door, Wildflour Baking Company sells hot-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookies that are always the perfect blend of doughy, melty, and crispy.

In South Lake Tahoe, the gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort drops skiers and snowboarders at the doorsteps of the casinos, where a ski day morphs into a night spent gambling on the slot machines or dancing in the club. Beyond the casino strip, however, South Tahoe has its own laidback scene for après. The Fox and Hound is a family-owned barbecue restaurant that opened in 1991, walking distance from Heavenly’s lifts.

“Après ski culture has been a cherished tradition,” says Matt Grime, owner of the Fox and Hound. Three decades in and some things haven’t changed. The bar top slot machines still chime and the barbecue is still as good as ever. But other things are very different from 1991. Grime notes the tech influence in Lake Tahoe, but he also underscores the impact of corporate ski companies that make it harder for small businesses like his to survive. Vail, a publicly traded corporation, owns three ski resorts in Lake Tahoe, and Denver-based Alterra, Vail’s chief competitor, owns Palisades Tahoe. With that corporatization comes a business model that’s morphed the experience on the ski hill. Vail and Alterra also both own and operate restaurants and bars at the bottom of their resorts, which compete with locally owned establishments. There are also more people than ever skiing on the mountain, a strain that’s felt in the lift lines; in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads; and at the short-staffed local bars where customers seem to expect rapid service no matter what.

“All these shifts show how Tahoe’s après ski vibe is changing,” Grime says. “It makes you think about finding the right balance between modern convenience and keeping that chill, laid-back lifestyle alive.”

Après ski in Tahoe is family-friendly — that is until you get to the 21-and-over spots, the dive bars, and the hole-in-the-walls where the PBR is plentiful and Tahoe’s ski culture still flourishes. The Slot is one such establishment, just a few minutes walk from Le Chamois at the bottom of Palisades Tahoe. Its name is telling. This well-loved dive bar used to be a storage closet for the restaurant next door before a couple of local skiers had the great idea to make better use of the space. A decade later, the Slot seems to always be packed — whether it’s a weekend or weekday, a record-breaking winter or a drought year.

At the Slot, Tahoe’s past merges with its future. On every wall, old skis and snowboards are mounted, each signed by their former owners, the pros and legends who turned Palisades Tahoe into the skiing mecca it is today. The ceiling is plastered with covers of old ski magazines. And preserved beneath five sheets of epoxy on the bar counter are old, expired ski passes with headshots of the Slot’s most frequent customers: ski patrollers, ski instructors, lift operators, snowcat drivers, locals, and weekend warriors. The Slot has long been a go-to spot for diehard skiers and snowboarders — which also used to make it a little intimidating to everyone else. “Back in the day when we first started, it was the employee scene,” says Scott Hanichen, who’s worked behind the bar since 2010, a year after it opened. “It was a hole-in-the-wall where friends were able to gather and drink for cheap.”

Now, though, some of Tahoe’s newcomers are becoming the Slot’s regulars, and this is the promise that après holds for the community in a ski town that’s felt more fractured than united over the last decade. The most beloved après ski spots — Le Chamois, the Fox and Hound, the Slot — are becoming the places that Tahoe desperately needs to give newcomers and longtimers the chance to mix and mingle. The tradition of après ski in Tahoe may just be playing a role to forge a new sense of community in the region. “People that come up on the weekends, they’ve totally become our friends and they’re just as much regulars now as anybody else that’s been coming in there for a decade,” Hanichen says.

Hanichen is one of those bartenders who thrives in the chaos, remaining calm no matter how deep the crowd is on the other side. He pours his fair share of shotskis. He’s also the kind of bartender who makes you want to come back, and that loyalty leads to a sense of ownership. For as wild as some nights get in that former broom closet, things never spin too out of control, Hanichen says. It’s a community-driven bar, he says. “I think most people by and large come in there and recognize that we’re lucky to have that little spot, and let’s treat it with care and respect,” he says.