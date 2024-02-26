This Iconic Oakland Bar Is Back Under New Ownership

A longtime mainstay in the Oakland nightlife circuit will live again. Oaklandside reports the Ruby Room will reopen as of March 1 thanks to new owners Dawit Kidane and Gibtsawit Abraha, the couple who also own the Ethiopian restaurant Blue Nile. Kidane, a Fresno-born-and-raised entrepreneur, says things will stay just the same upon revival. “Everybody is welcome,” Kidane told the outlet. “We are just trying to grow and be successful business owners.”

The Ruby Room on 14th Street was a red light-lit haven for many of its patrons over the years, serving beer and good times at what was sometimes referred to as the town’s “living room” from 1999 to the end of 2023. It closed that December when owners Alfredo Botello, Trevor Latham, and Tim Tolle found financial and crime concerns were too much to handle, though the three hoped to find new owners for the business. As of Thursday, March 1, the bar’ll be open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day under its new ownership.

Mission Bay taco spot quietly closed

Death by Taco, a favorite loaded nachos and margaritas go-to on King and Fourth streets, closed permanently in early December 2023. The business took to Instagram to let fans know, and a sign was posted on the door. The restaurant opened in 2018 and, for a burgeoning neighborhood such as Mission Bay, had a loyal following.

Hundreds show up for slighted pie maker

Elon Musk’s car company was in hot water when the Internet heard the business failed to pay for a 4,000 mini pie catering order from San Jose bakery the Giving Pies. Owner-operator Voahangy Rasetarinera told KRON4 she never received payment for the Valentine’s Day order that was canceled at the eleventh hour. ABC7 reports the business sold out of pies every day after the story went viral, thanks to well-wishing customers.

Raising Cane’s expands in the Bay

Fried chicken needs no introduction, but it was just two years ago that Raising Cane’s, the national mainstay for battered bird fingers, debuted in the Bay Area. Now the Mercury News reports the company will open a new restaurant in Hayward, and KRON4 reported in early February another location is set to open in San Jose’s Evergreen Circle Project in the fall. The Hayward location looks for a second-quarter 2024 opening on Mission Boulevard.

Cruise liner nabs San Francisco chef

French chef Claude Le Tohic earned a Michelin star in 2021 with his eponymous Union Square restaurant O’ by Claude Le Tohic. Now he’s taking to the seven seas as he partners with Explora Journeys, a luxury cruise liner. Le Tohic will be the third chef to partner with vessel EXPLORA I, running the kitchen from March through June 2024.