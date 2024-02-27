Early to Rise Ups the Ante on Brunch in San Francisco

On February 29, San Francisco’s NoPa neighborhood will welcome a new brunch restaurant from a chef with fine dining pedigree. Andrew McCormack, a former chef de partie at Michelin-starred Quince, has been running Early to Rise as a pop-up for the better part of a decade and now gives the restaurant a home in the former Automat space at 1801 McAllister Street.

The menu highlights a range of familiar morning fare — think crunchy on the outside, airy on the inside bagels; eggs Benedict smothered in brown butter hollandaise; and challah French toast with an irresistibly custardy interior. But the thing that sets this breakfast destination apart? Most everything from the ham to the English muffins is made in-house. “This was a way for me to focus on making basic things incredible,” McCormack says. “You’re supposed to eat this and be like, ‘Why are these scrambled eggs so good?’ We want you to have that experience with everything.”

Depending on how you look at it, you could argue it’s a familiar story that brings Early to Rise to the corner of Baker and McAllister streets. A fine dining chef grew tired of cooking expensive tweezer food his family and friends couldn’t regularly enjoy, so he left that world behind. But that’d be an oversimplification of McCormack’s story, glossing over the time he spent off the line due to a back injury and how he worked front of house for a time, which he says reshaped his ideas about the kind of food he wanted to cook.

Now, McCormack says he’s ready to see how Early to Rise will develop in this new space. “Being a pop-up is tough,” he says. “There’s only so much you can grow.” With a new and relatively large kitchen space, McCormack will build on the pop-up’s successful foundation to expand the menu of scratch-made ingredients baking bagels, English muffins, and challah, and in a 900-pound electric smoker, making thick-cut bacon, ham, and Canadian bacon. The team bottles a vinegary, Louisiana-style hot sauce once a year; makes cultured butter, sausage flecked with garlic chives, and seasonal jam; and whips up fresh ricotta for blueberry ricotta pancakes.

What they don’t make in-house gets sourced thoughtfully. For example, the restaurant’s creamy white cheddar grits, scattered with ample black pepper, come from Anson Mills in McCormack’s South Carolina hometown; glistening lox arrive via Santa Barbara Smokehouse.

Still, McCormack stresses his commitment to making food from scratch doesn’t coincide with a need to reinvent the wheel. “It’s not, for me, about trying to add something to the conversation about bagels,” he says. “There is not some new ingredient I want to use. There’s not some process that I think nobody’s ever done before. All these things are not mysteries, you know? It’s really about just doing the work.”

McCormack also hopes the restaurant will be a community hub, a place where friends and families gather to eat and talk — not sit behind a screen. They won’t take reservations, and it’ll be a full-service dining experience. So while you can walk in and order a latte to-go, this isn’t meant to replace a neighborhood coffee shop. After a couple of weeks, he plans to add takeout though it’ll be a limited selection of items, specifically things that can travel well and, eventually, take-home items to cook. For example, McCormack says you won’t be able to get the apple butter French toast since griddle dishes don’t do well after a 20-minute car ride. But you can look forward to picking up a pack of bacon, a bagel and lox platter, and an order of doughnuts to take back to the house or over to a nearby park, either Alamo Square or the Panhandle.

The beverage menu will include ever-important coffee and espresso drinks made using beans from East Bay-based Signal Coffee. (Your cup of joe will also come in a custom-made ceramic mug produced along with all the restaurant’s plateware by local ceramicists Matt Fishman and Kate Gibbs based out of Oakland.) There’s also tea, beer, wine, and a short list of cocktails including a greyhound and bloody mary. Both will be made using low-ABV spirits such as Lo-Fi Aperitifs Gentian Amaro and low-proof vodka.

Those familiar with the space from when it housed all-day cafe Automat until it closed last August will recognize the bones of the place haven't been changed. But while that restaurant’s black-and-mint color scheme made the window-wrapped space feel modern and cool, the Early to Rise design team including architect Chris Telles and ROY Hospitality, leaned into the building’s history to create a bright and welcoming room. Bringing in stained glass details, hanging plants, and a clean white palette, the sunny dining room invites diners to sit back and forget about the world — if only for the duration of a meal.

McCormack — who studied philosophy at the University of Michigan before going to culinary school — also hopes to gather photos from customers’ everyday lives to fill a gallery wall and plans to use the restaurant’s Instagram to share stories from around the neighborhood, a la Humans of New York. He says every recipe at Early to Rise has resulted from many iterations and feedback from fans, with some dishes inspired by friends, family, and diners. Now, he’s ready to settle Early to Rise into a permanent home and watch it grow. “There’s this poet, Charles Wright, and he said, ‘I want to find a hole in the universe that’s shaped like me and lay down in it,’” McCormack says. “We want to figure out what that tapestry is around us. That’s our approach.”

Early to Rise (801 McAllister Street, San Francisco) opens Thursday, February 29, and will serve breakfast and brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday.