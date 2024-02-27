This Hit Underground Taco Spot Is Back as an Oakland Food Truck

Tacos Mama Cuca is back. After the city of Oakland forced Maria Marquez to stop selling her popular tacos out of a lot next to her East Oakland home in July 2023, Marquez has now relaunched the business as a food truck, SFGATE reports. The business held its grand opening on Friday, February 23, and the truck is stationed along with a few other food trucks at 9000 International Boulevard, selling food Thursday through Sunday.

It’s a welcome comeback, as Marquez’s Sonoran flour tortillas and North Mexican food were loved by locals who made the trek to her home. San Francisco Chronicle associate food editor Cesar Hernandez even named them among his favorite regional-style tacos in the Bay Area.

Horn Barbecue up for $100K grant

Following a devastating fire that forced Horn Barbecue to close in November 2023 comes news that the restaurant could potentially receive a grant worth $100,000 “due to negative economic impact experienced from COVID-19,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Alameda County distributed $3.1 million to each supervisorial district, with funds coming from the $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act made for stimulus aid during the pandemic. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the grant on Tuesday, February 27.

McDonald’s owners fund election ads

Frustrated McDonald’s franchise owners formed a Political Action Committee, spending more than half a million dollars in negative ad campaigns against two politicians who backed the state’s fast food council and set the $20 per hour minimum wage, the Sacramento Bee reports. The California Alliance of Family Owned Businesses PAC sent mailers opposing Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, who is running for mayor, and Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. None of the mailers directly say anything about the fast food bills, instead, they attack the two candidates and allege they accept money and trips from special interest groups.

SF Food Action Summit launches

The group behind the Food and Agriculture Action Coalition Toward Sovereignty (FAACTS) is holding its first community summit on March 3 and 4. Attendees of the 2024 SF Food Action Summit will take part in workshops about San Francisco, food justice, and more, with organizations such as Foodwise and Nourish CA participating. Local restaurants will provide Sunday dinner, plus breakfast and lunch on Monday. The event will be held at the Southeast Community Center at 1550 Evans Avenue and tickets are available via Eventbrite.