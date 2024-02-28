This San Francisco Restaurant Just Won the James Beard America’s Classics Award

The James Beard Foundation announced six restaurants as winners of the America’s Classics Award, the designation given to “locally owned restaurants that serve quality food, have timeless appeal, and reflect the character of their communities.” In San Francisco, that honor went to none other than the Richmond District’s Mandalay. “San Francisco is one of the greatest Burmese restaurant cities in America,” the foundation said in a statement. “But of them all, Mandalay might be the best of the bunch a statement.”

Mandalay opened in 1984 and quickly became well-known for its high-caliber treatment of Burmese staple dishes. The Richmond District mainstay is a must-try for its tea leaf salad which hews closer to a traditional preparation rather than its more inventive riffs found across the city. The James Beard Foundation also noted the sour samusa soup as a standout dish. Further, while not the first Burmese restaurant in San Francisco, the Foundation noted that Mandalay is the oldest still in operation.

The other recipients of the America’s Classics Award this year include Vietnam Restaurant in Philadelphia; Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge in Brookings, South Dakota; Sylvia’s Restaurant in New York City; Wade’s Restaurant in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas.

The America’s Classics Award was added as a category in 1998, but that doesn’t mean Bay Area restaurants haven’t made numerous appearances. The first year this award was offered, FiDi’s Tadich Grill took home the prize, followed by Polk Street’s Swan Oyster Depot in 2000. Dumpling destination Yank Sing won the Classics Award in 2009, and later Mission burrito wunderkind La Taqueria took home the prize in 2017.