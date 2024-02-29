Fat Stacked Sandwiches From Turkey and the Wolf’s Mason Hereford Thump Down in the Bay

A full seven years have passed since Bon Appetit named a quirky counter-service sandwich shop the best new restaurant in the country, and even all these years later, you’re still likely to find a long line stretching out the door at Turkey and the Wolf. And here’s why: the sandwiches are really that good.

Which is why it’ll likely delight Bay Area diners to know that a whole menu of massive, two-hands-required sandwiches from Turkey and the Wolf chef Mason Hereford is about to be available across the Bay Area. Flavor Trippin’ — which takes its name from Hereford’s cookbook Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans — launches Thursday, February, 29 at Local Kitchens locations throughout Northern California from Roseville to Los Gatos.

The company operates self-described “takeout-first food halls,” where diners can order food from various restaurants including local favorites such as Square Pie Guys and Humphrey Slocombe — as well as celeb-backed brands such as Andy Ricker’s Northern Thai concept, Tam Sang. The majority of the locations including those in Cupertino and Palo Alto offer limited dine-in seating, but for the most part, they’re designed for diners for takeout or delivery.

But back to the sandwiches. The Flavor Trippin’ menu includes a short list of sandwiches and salads, all of which are “reimagined with their own inventive twist” and reference “a memorable past time — a family recipe passed down from generations, the neighborhood diner, or gas station snacks you’d only get during weekend road trips,” per a press release.

Turkey and the Wolf fans will probably want to try the Griddled Mortadella, a riff on Hereford’s now-famous Grilled Bologna Sandwich. Like that Turkey and the Wolf classic, this sandwich benefits from a mountain of crunchy chips (salt and vinegar, in this case) plus seared mortadella, melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and Tay’s Hot Mustard. Meanwhile, the Ham & Cranberry pays hommage to a gas station sandwich Hereford ate as a kid with slow-smoked pit ham, sweet and tart cranberry sauce, Vermont aged white cheddar, arugula, and herb mayo, on toasted Rockenwagner bread.

Other menu items include the Italian Turkaletta, a Turkey and the Wolf-ified version of a classic New Orleans muffaletta. This version showcases pan-roasted turkey, Calabrian dressing, iceberg lettuce, red onions, hot olive salad, and briny banana peppers, plus roasted red pepper and feta cheese spread. On the side, opt for Woozy Fries, which see a boat of fries loaded with chopped beef, American cheese, sauteed onions and jalapenos, banana peppers, and spicy Russian dressing. Salad options will include a Caesar, Calabrian pasta, and an Italian chopped.

Flavor Trippin’ launches today, Thursday, February 29 at Local Kitchens. Orders for takeout, delivery, or dine-in can be placed online.