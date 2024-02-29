A 13-Year-Old German Restaurant in Berkeley Is Closing

On March 24, German restaurant Gaumenkitzel in Berkeley will close its doors for good. Oaklandside reports the mom-and-pop restaurant, which is run by husband and wife Kai Flache and Anja Voth, opened its doors in January 2011 and quickly became a popular destination for German ex-pats. In a note announcing the news on the restaurant's website, the owners cite staffing difficulties as one reason behind the decision to close.

“Despite our steady growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, we have faced persistent challenges in finding and retaining experienced team members,” the note reads in part. “This has caused a strain on our operations and overall well-being. As we did not anticipate an improvement in this situation in the near future, we made the difficult decision to sell our business while it is performing well.”

But there’s a possibility the restaurant could return in a smaller form, Oaklandside reports. Voth tells the outlet that she plans to take a break but that “opening a smaller place to be home for Gaumenkitzel and friends would be splendid.” Meanwhile, according to a liquor license application, the current Gaumenkitzel space at 2121 San Pablo Avenue seems to have been handed over to a new restaurant named Heads and Tails Barbecue, which is connected to Fritz-Ulrich Stolle of Oakland via public records.

Newsom under fire for Panera Bread carveout

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces scrutiny this week after a Bloomberg report called attention to a carveout in California’s new fast food minimum wage law that benefits one of the politician's donors. Per Bloomberg, the California law requiring most fast-food restaurants to pay workers a $20 minimum wage does not apply to the national restaurant chain Panera Bread, due to an exemption for restaurants that bake their bread and sell it as a standalone item. The highly specific exception will benefit San Francisco billionaire Greg Flynn, who donated more than $160,000 to Newsom’s various political campaigns and owns two dozen Panera Bread locations.

Landmark Sacramento diner has a new owner

Pancake Circus — which is exactly what it sounds like, a circus-themed restaurant famous for its pancakes and other diner fare — has been a Sacramento landmark for at least 60 years, easily recognizable by its gold-and-white striped facade. Now the Bee reports new owner Adnan Anwar plans to spruce up the space; he’s already added “quirky pancake wallpaper in the booth area” and intends to “create a photo backdrop area on the back wall of the diner.”

A new brewery opens in West Oakland

Brix Factory Brewing is already pouring pints of pilsner in West Oakland having opened its doors quietly earlier this month. The Mercury News reports the brewery is helmed by “veterans of San Leandro’s craft-beer fixture Drake’s Brewing,” who will celebrate Brix’s grand opening this weekend at 2431 Peralta Street.

Reviews of the Chronicle’s ‘Chowbot’ are in

Early reviews are in on the San Francisco Chronicle’s AI-powered Chowbot, a “question-answering bot, [that] uses reviews from the Chronicle’s Food & Wine team to provide information about restaurants in the Bay Area.” And, well, they’re mixed. The paper’s own food critic wrote about how using the tool “got off to a rocky start,” with the bot being unable to provide suggestions for queries such as “dumplings in Chinatown” — though “har gow in Chinatown” did produce results. Neiman Lab similarly bumped up against the tool’s limitations in finding suggestions for, say, a vegan breakfast sandwich, but praised Chowbot for not fabricating answers or sending users on “a wild goose chase.” SFist, however, didn’t mince words: “Chronicle Launches Not-Particularly-Helpful AI ‘Chowbot’ For Food Recs,” the outlet wrote.