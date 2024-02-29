Two Bay Area Coffee Pros Are Teaming Up for Ramadan

One wouldn’t be blamed if date tahini lattes didn’t immediately spring to mind when you hear the word “radical.” But longtime Mission District favorite Grand Coffee and newcomer Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland would dispel that thought, bringing what Cedric Johnson calls emergent left politics into the Bay Area’s cafe culture.

The two businesses are joining forces to put Palestine front and center for Ramadan, which begins at sundown on Sunday, March 10 and ends at sundown on Tuesday, April 9. The annual month-long fast for practicing Muslims means no eating or drinking from dawn to when the sun dips below the horizon. This year, Jerusalem Coffee House will provide a physical space to go to for iftar, to break the fast at the end of each Friday, and Grand will be selling coffee for when those breaking fast at home.

Jerusalem Coffee House, owned and founded by Tenderloin-raised Abdulrahim “Raheem” Harara whose parents were born in Gaza, will host four community-led iftars throughout Ramadan with official details and time windows TBD given the circumstantial nature of sundown each day. Raheem says the events will be led by Oakland’s People’s Programs, Muslim educational outfits, and other nonprofits and community groups. Food will be potluck-style from folks preparing West African, Algerian, Palestinian, and Latin cuisine. Plus, Grand Coffee founder Nabeel Silmi will pop over the Bay Bridge to pull shots and pitch in beans at one of the four events.

Since opening, Jerusalem Coffee House has become a go-to cafe and organizing space for not only the Muslim community but also for activists in the East Bay. Though it started as a boxing club for Muslim women to learn trauma-informed self-defense, the cafe arm was launched as a way to bring in money and fund Raheem’s efforts to support the Muslim community. He’d never worked in a coffee shop — he’d been juggling two tech jobs to put aside a nest egg before opening — yet the menu of rose cardamom lattes and yansoon, or anise, tea fits in perfectly with the diverse and progressive sensibilities of fourth wave coffee. The business was originally set to debut in August 2023. However, due to permitting delays, the doors finally opened in early October, coinciding almost precisely with the onset of the escalating Israel-Hamas War. The new business has since become a site for rallying. “Oakland itself is about 60 percent food insecure,” Raheem says. “The same traumas and the same harm that Black people in this country have endured and are still enduring is a reflection of the harm and the traumas that Palestinians are suffering through.”

He’s bolstered by compatriots at Grand Coffee on Mission Street, who will be selling a box of four coffees for Ramadan. At a burn rate of about a bag of coffee a week, folks fasting all day can prevent any pesky coffee headaches by imbibing in the evening or before dawn, Silmi says. The Grand Coffee Ramadan box is much the same as it was last year — Silmi says he hopes to sell a few hundred of the $100 packages this time around — with one big difference.

As of October 7, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports more than 25,105 Palestinians have died and 62,681 have been wounded as of late January 2024, the majority of which were women and children. As a Palestinian American, like Raheem, Silmi is donating proceeds from the box orders, which will go to the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA). It’s the same cause the business has raised money for through sales of its La Llave blend for years. “Right now, about 10,000 children have been killed since the Israeli genocide started October 7,” Silmi says. “People are in dire circumstances. If we can raise some money through selling coffee it’s the very least we can do.”

Grand Coffee’s boxes go for sale in early March and the Jerusalem Coffee House iftars will take place on Fridays during Ramadan (March 16, March 18, March 25, and April 1)