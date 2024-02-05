World-Class San Francisco Pizzaolo to Open Four Sacramento-Area Restaurants

Tony Gemignani is becoming a San Franciscan needing no introduction, if he’s not already in that echelon. The Fremont-born-and-raised pizzaolo owns more than 30 restaurants, including his legendary Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in North Beach. Now the prolific restaurateur has set his sights on Sacramento. According to the Bee, he opened his first Slice House by Tony Gemignani in the capital city on February 4. Gemignani already runs plenty of franchised Slice Houses including restaurants on Haight Street in San Francisco, in San Leandro, and more.

The outpost at 3210 East Bidwell Street, Suite 100, in the Shops at Folsom Ranch, won’t be the last. Gemignani will open in Sacramento proper, Elk Grove, and Roseville, though those locations do not have firm opening dates yet. This marks the pizzaolo’s first foray back to Sacramento after one of his Pizza Rock restaurants located downtown closed in July 2020. “I have pizzerias all over,” Gemignani told the paper. “The ones that did really well and were almost COVID-proof were the slice houses.”

SoMa transgender safe haven to close

Asia SF, one of San Francisco’s premiere clubs for cocktails and cabaret, is going to close on the International Day of Trans Visibility, March 31. The Chronicle reports the legendary venue is closing because the owners want to retire — and because of a lack of business. Asia SF was well-received for highlighting transgender performers when it opened in 1998. The business’s operating license and assets are all for sale, though not the intellectual property.

Rainy weather closes Bay Area restaurants

As this year’s atmospheric river dumps on the Bay Area, some restaurants are closing periodically as the power flickers off and on. San Jose’s El Halal Amigos is closed for lunch service today, Monday, February 5, eyeing a return to service for dinner. Since restaurants including Rintaro flooded last year, it might be worth calling ahead before heading out to any of your go-to spots today and tomorrow.

Pan dulce and fine dining pop-ups team up

On Sunday, February 18, low-key wine bar the 20 Spot will play host to two Bay Area pop-up phenoms. Superstar pan dule maker Norte 54 is joining forces with regular 20 Spot installation Good Bird as the latter returns to the bar regularly starting February 19. Chef Brenda Landa, who runs Good Bird, announced the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch via Instagram.