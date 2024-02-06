San Francisco’s Iconic Golden Boy Pizza Is Opening a New Location

Huge news for fans of Golden Boy Pizza in North Beach: the iconic San Francisco pizzeria, known for the line of customers typically found waiting under the glow of the shop’s neon sign, will open up a new location on the westside of San Francisco. Specifically, the new location is slated for 1447 Taraval Street, a space formerly occupied by another longstanding San Francisco business, Marco Polo Italian Ice Cream.

Eater SF first caught wind of the upcoming Golden Boy restaurant thanks to an eagle-eyed tipster, who noticed the Taraval Street address listed on one of the pizzeria’s boxes. On Monday evening, a staffer at the North Beach location also confirmed via phone to Eater SF that Golden Boy’s “Sanfrancilian-style” slices and rectangular pies will indeed be coming to a new location in the Parkside neighborhood, though they were unable to provide a rough timeframe for when the restaurant might open.

On Tuesday morning, the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the expansion plan with owner Peter Sodini, who said he expects to open the new location in mid-March.

The 1447 Taraval Street address may be familiar to San Francisco food lovers. Marco Polo Italian Ice Cream is a sweet shop well-known and well-loved for its smooth and creamy gelato made in Asian flavors such as lychee, pandan, and durian. According to a photo posted to Yelp by a customer, the shop served its final scoops on Taraval Street in October 2023 and plans to relocate to 3886 Noriega Street — the same block as popular Outer Sunset businesses Devil’s Teeth Bakery and Toyose — sometime this spring. The shop opened in 1982 and continues to scoop Thai tea and black sesame ice cream at its location at 999 Story Road, Suite 9072, in San Jose’s Vietnam Town.

As for Golden Boy, the famous North Beach pizzeria first opened its doors in 1978 and serves a unique style of pizza that puts a California spin on thick Sicilian-style pies. There are just six types of pizza on the menu including cheese, pepperoni, sausage, combo, pesto and vegetable, and the popular clam and garlic pie. Customers can order pizza either by the slice, for the affordable price of $4.50, or by the pan. Open until 11 p.m. in North Beach, it remains a reliable option for a last-night meal. Golden Boy also operates a second location in San Mateo at 1119 North Amphlett Boulevard, just off Highway 101.