These 11 San Francisco Restaurants Violated the City’s Employee Healthcare Mandate

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, several well-known San Francisco restaurants violated a city law requiring some businesses to provide employee health care benefits. The law, which went into effect in 2008, mandates that businesses with more than 20 employees put aside money to be used for workers’ healthcare benefits. They can either pay an hourly rate or contribute to a city-managed fund that reimburses restaurant workers for healthcare expenses.

The Chronicle found, however, that at least 11 San Francisco restaurant businesses have violated that law. The list includes prominent independent restaurants Foreign Cinema, Tartine Bakery, Berber, Limón, and FarmHouse Kitchen, as well as chains such as several Burger King restaurants operated by two different franchisees, Sweetgreen, and Roka Akor, among others. All of the businesses found not to be in compliance with the law agreed to settlements, including one settlement that saw more than a million dollars distributed to 231 employees.

Michelin-level chef takes her food to the sky

One of San Francisco’s most awarded chefs, Dominique Crenn of three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, will be serving customers in a new venue: the sky. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Crenn has inked a deal with Air France to create “a new in-flight menu for Air France luxury and business class passengers.” It’ll roll out this month for departing flights in six markets including San Francisco.

Police issue warning to Trader Joe’s shoppers

SFGATE noted that the Livermore Police Department posted a message to Trader Joe’s shoppers on February 1, writing on Facebook that the department wanted to warn shoppers about a recent crime trend. “Recently there have been wallet thefts that have occurred at other Trader Joe stores in the Tri-Valley,” the post reads in part. “In these crimes, wallets were taken from unattended shopping carts or open purses while victims were shopping in the store.”

Berkeley’s Homemade Cafe is back

Though Berkeley’s Homemade Cafe, a restaurant known for providing free meals to those in need, announced it would close after January 1, 2024, the restaurant has now changed its tune. The Mercury News reports that the restaurant is now serving “popup brunches on weekends beginning February 10,” following an outpouring of support from the community in the wake of the restaurant’s (brief) closure.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Happy Crane

Hit pop-up Happy Crane is hosting its first event of the year on Sunday, February 25. The dinner, which will celebrate the Lunar New Year, will take place at Dragon Horse in SoMa and is a collaboration with pastry chef Jessica Fu. Four seatings run from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and tickets, which are available via Third Place, cost $135 per person.