San Francisco Extends Mission Street Vendor Ban by Six Months

District 9 Supervisor Hilary Ronen enacted a 90-day, temporary street vendor ban for Mission Street in November 2023 and now it seems that the ban is set to stay for much longer. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city will extend it for six more months, citing declining emergency calls and improved street conditions while the ban was in effect. “The progress in the Mission is evident and a great relief to residents, merchants, and City workers,” Breed said in a statement to the paper.

That being said, some legally permitted vendors aren’t happy with the update. ABC 7 reports that “Tiangue,” a location rented out for 40 vendors to legally sell wares, only held two vendors on a recent visit, and that both were hoping for the ban to expire to begin selling on Mission Street once again. Although street vendors received $1,000 in financial aid from the city, they told ABC 7 they make much less money in the new indoor vendor areas set up by the city.

A new Sonoma restaurant with Michelin Star ambitions opens

This spring, Stone Edge Farm Vineyards & Winery is opening tasting menu restaurant Enclos in downtown Sonoma, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The kitchen is led by Brian Limoges, previously of Atelier Crenn, Quince, Saison, and Birdsong, and he told the newspaper that he’s “thought a lot about” the highly-coveted restaurant designation. The new eight- to 10-course tasting menu restaurant will feature live-fire cooking and highlight Stone Edge wines, which are only sold to Stone Edge members.

A new comedy club and cocktail bar set to debut on Market Street

Comedian Stroy Moyd is taking over the former location of the Hot Spot at 1414 Market Street and is flipping the two-story space into the Function. Moyd tells Broke-Ass Stuart that “it’s not going to be a dive bar, more of a comedy club that turns into a fancy cocktail lounge” and that he plans to open May 1.

Fort Point celebrates 10-year anniversary with a look back

Fort Point Beer Company diehards will want to pay attention to this next bit of news: The team at the celebrated brewery is taking a look back at its offerings over its 10 years in business with 10 Beers for 10 Years. The plan is to bring 10 fan-favorite beers out of the archives and put it back on tap; they’re asking fans to vote on the comeback beers from now until midnight on Friday, February 23, and will announce the list of winners to voters in early March. The beers will then be placed on draft in limited quantities at Fort Point’s Ferry Building and Mission District locations each month between April and December this year.