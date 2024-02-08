For $2.65 Million, You Can Own a Historic and Allegedly Haunted Bar in Tomales Bay

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning a piece of West Marin history, now might be the time to make that vision a reality. According to SFGATE, the historic William Tell House located off Highway 1 in Tomales Bay recently hit the market for a list price of just over two and a half million dollars. The $2.65 million price tag includes the property and the business, which comes with a Type 47 liquor license, so the new owner would claim both the restaurant and four-room hotel — plus what alleges to be the oldest saloon in Marin County. According to SFGATE, the ghost of Arturo Invernizzi, ranch hand and regular at the Tell House back in the 1930s, haunts the bar.

The property dates back to the late 1870s and reopened following a lengthy renovation in 2019 after being purchased by Bay Area restaurateur Ted Wilson. “We made it through COVID, basically struggled through it like everybody, but made it to the other side,” Wilson told SFGATE. Then the investment group behind the business “came to the conclusion that it was best if we could all just walk away from it.” The on-site restaurant has been closed since 2022, but the inn has remained open.

Berkeley’s Homemade Cafe reverses course

At the top of the year, Berkeley’s Homemade Cafe announced it served its last meals on New Year’s Day 2024. Then, chef and owner Collin Doran appeared to reverse course, telling the Mercury News he’d found a way to keep the business open in a limited capacity by serving brunch on the weekends. It seems, however, that won’t be the case. In a post on Instagram, Doran now writes that he’s abandoning his plans to reopen the business due to a lack of staff “willing, able, or capable enough to work one or two days a week to keep this Berkeley breakfast institution going.”

New jazz bar opens in Lower Nob Hill

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a new cocktail bar called the Blue Room will bring classic cocktails and live jazz to 891 Bush Street in Lower Nob Hill. The business comes from the owners behind Stookey’s Club Moderne, which is located just next door. It opens today, Thursday, February 8.

Hawaiian and Samoan food in Sacramento

A new restaurant called Fresh Off Da Boat by Chef T showcases both Hawaiian and Samoan food, the Sacramento Bee reports. Chef and owner Muagututia Tuala-Tamaalelagi opened the restaurant at 1515 Sports Drive, Suite 300, in Natomas on January 21, and it’s already “a burgeoning cultural touchpoint for Pacific Islanders around the region.” The menu offers loco moco, poke, and FOB shrimp, which Tuala-Tamaalelagi describes as like “Polynesian shrimp-and-grits.”