This San Francisco Bar Pro Is Taking Over the Former Bagdad Cafe Space

The former Bagdad Cafe location will see new life again: Hoodline reports that Hi Tops co-manager Colm O’Brien will take over the distinctive 2295 Market Street space and reopen it as Bar 49 this year, possibly as soon as May. The name is a nod to the city’s 49 square miles, and already O’Brien promises a hefty drink lineup with over 49 beer and wine options, and 12 beers on draft. He shared with Hoodline that the bar will also feature a food menu comprised of appetizers, shared options, and “a short easy dinner menu of bar food.”

Bar 49 is an exciting prospect for the neighborhood, especially since the space saw plenty of turnover in the last decade or so. Curse or not, the fact is that since Bagdad Cafe left, a number of restaurants have flitted in and out: Criolla Kitchen, Sliderbar, Ovok, Castro Republic, and (most recently) Los Amigos Diner, which lasted only six months.

Cultivar expands with two new locations

Cultivar Wines is expanding beyond its Marina restaurant Cultivar, adding two new sister restaurants to its fold with new locations in Ghirardelli Square and Sausalito opening this year, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Cultivar Wine & Kitchen debuts in the former Wattle Creek Tasting Room at Ghirardelli Square on Thursday, February 22; meanwhile, Cultivar Sausalito is expected to open in the fall.

Listeria outbreak linked to Modesto cheesemaker

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday, February 6 that a multistate listeria outbreak was caused by queso fresco and cotija made by Modesto-based Rizo-López Foods. A total of 26 people were infected with listeria from 11 states, with 23 people hospitalized, and two deaths reported, one in California and another in Texas, the CDC stated. According to the report, Rizo-López Foods recalled all cheese and dairy products made at its facility and temporarily stopped producing products during the ongoing investigation. The company made dairy products under several brand names, including Tio Francisco, Rizo Bros, and 365 Whole Foods Market, SFGATE reports. Photos of recalled dairy products can be seen here.

SF Beer Week launches today

The weekend is packed with events between Lunar New Year gatherings and Super Bowl partying, but this is a reminder that another Big Bay Area Thing is also happening: SF Beer Week. Festivities kick off Friday, February 9 at the opening gala event held at Pier 35, where several craft brewers will pour their wares for thirsty attendees and a handful of pop-ups and restaurants will serve food. Tickets are still available for the gala via Eventbrite, but even if you miss it, there are still plenty more events to attend until Sunday, February 18. For the full schedule, head to the sfbeerweek.org website.