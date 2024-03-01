The State Just Earmarked $250K to Try to Prevent More Delays to Dungeness Season

Good news for those who look forward to freshly caught Dungeness crab every year. The California Ocean Protection Council, a Cabinet-level state body, just greenlit $650,000 in funding to implement “ropeless” fishing equipment in an effort to battle whale and sea turtle entanglements. Those who followed the last few crabbing seasons already know that major delays hit crabbers due to sea creatures entangling themselves in fishing gear. To help test this ropeless gear, 20 Dungeness crab fisherpeople have been selected by the government to use it this spring.

In an email, ocean advocacy group Oceana says this money is part of a larger $1,825,000 package to better equip and track fishing operations in the state. These tactics will make it clearer who is fishing California Dungeness crab throughout the season, too. The new gear comes from Sub Sea Sonics, a company pioneering trapping gear that descends without any vertical lines. These tools should allow for crabbing safely without doing collateral damage to other sea life.

Mission District nightclub stages return

Anyone who’s spent time on Mission Street recognizes the huge Bruno’s sign, though few have visited the venue since it closed in early 2020. The Standard reports the Board of Supervisors just passed a resolution to issue a new liquor license to the bar and club. The license should be transferred within a month, meaning Bruno’s could open shortly thereafter.

Santa Cruz brewery closes after nine years

A few blocks from iconic Pleasure Point, New Bohemia Brewing Co. was a go-to spot for inventive lagers and trivia nights. But the Lookout reports the two-story brewery closed on February 25. Owners Dan and Sarah Satterthwaite took to social media to announce the closure, telling customers they plan to take a break to focus on their kids.

Chinatown bar hosts party celebrating women

On International Women’s Day, Moongate Lounge is teaming up with the Gum Moon Women’s Residence & the Asian Women’s Resource Center to raise money for its programs supporting immigrant families. The lounge, partner outfit to Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s, will host Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, pastry chef Michelle Hernandez of Le Dix-Sept, pastry chef Marisa Williams, and more, all while selling wine from all-women producers. Tickets cost $50 and include snacks, a free photobooth, entrance to a raffle, and a donation to the nonprofit.

Pierogi pop-up hits Outer Richmond

The Laundromat brought bagels and pizza to Balboa Street when it opened in 2022. Now the restaurant will bring pierogi to the neighborhood by hosting pop-up Ciocia. According to Instagram, the team-up is on March 4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.