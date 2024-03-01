Get Gossipy and Snacky with Lechon Tortas and Frito Pies at Chisme

On Friday, March 1, Oakland’s Low Bar debuts a brand-new menu from a familiar, neighborhood face. Chef Manuel Bonilla — formerly of now-shuttered Palmetto, Michelin-starred Commis, and the Kon-Tiki — is taking over the kitchen at Low Bar with his pop-up Chisme, serving Filpino- and Salvadoran-influenced dive bar food into the late hours, along with a weekend brunch program. The start of Chisme is also a homecoming for Bonilla, as Low Bar is located in the former Hawker Fare space at 2300 Webster Street, where Bonilla once worked.

“I got my first CDC job here when it was Hawker Fare,” Bonilla says. “Coming back into this kitchen, it’s like, ‘Whoa, this is a throwback.’ It’s super familiar, but new. It’s this whole sense of, ‘Alright, this is it. Let’s fucking go.’”

Bonilla crafted a personal menu that’s dive bar fare, inspired both by his heritage and his travels to hole-in-the-wall spaces and zhuzhed up with his cooking experiences. One highlight from the menu is the chile Colorado “Frito Pie.” It takes inspiration from Dino’s in Nashville, but it’s not your typical walking Frito pie — instead, diners are treated to a choice of beef or tofu for their “pie,” topped with radishes, cilantro, burnt scallion crema, and queso fresco, all served up in a bowl rather than chip bag. And best of all: The plan is to keep everything $15 and under, to keep things affordable, and the kitchen will stay open until the bar closes late night.

Those who know Bonilla from his time at the Kon-Tiki and Palmetto will be pleased to learn that he’s crafted a new burger for the menu, to continue his Oakland burger legacy. This time, however, the burger takes its inspiration from Tulip Shop Tavern in Portland; Bonilla’s version is a smash burger with house-made pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, and peppers, with an escabeche aioli. Elsewhere on the menu, a beef brisket sisig dish nods to Filipino drinking culture. It’s all about creating an amazing and perhaps surprising meal out, one you might not expect from an unassuming place — much like what happens often at dive bars, Bonilla says. It’s also about him expressing himself as a chef rather than following others. “Now, I’m doing what I want to do, but I’m referencing all the people that I’ve worked for and have inspired me,” he says.

Along with the debut of Bonilla’s new food menu, the bar side is also dropping a new cocktail menu to go with it. The latest drinks focus on “spring botanicals and vibrant colors” — think cocktails infused with perhaps lesser-used drink ingredients, such as turmeric, beets, hoja santa, beets, roses, and more. The Hasta la Raíz, for instance, uses gin as its base and gets more complex (and spirited) from there. The agave spirit raicilla is mixed with the gin, then the drink does indeed get botanical with alpino liqueur, a basil eau de vie, and strega, an Italian herbal liqueur; also in the mix is a shrub made with the epazote herb, and a hoja santa tincture. The spring-driven drink menu is meant to play well with Bonilla’s new food options, and an industry-friendly, late-night happy hour will keep the crowds rolling through the doors into the night.

The addition of Bonilla and Chisme shifts away from Low Bar’s original kitchen, led by co-owner and chef Matthew Meyer, but in the intervening years since Low Bar’s opening, the team has been quite busy. Co-owner Daniel Paez and business partner chef Kyle Itani have gone on to open two other bars in the last year, Good Luck Gato and Ninth Life over on San Pablo Avenue. Bringing Bonilla and his pop-up into Low Bar helps Paez and Meyer accomplish a few goals, including solving a staffing issue: Since opening the sister bars they’ve been stretched thin, sometimes covering the kitchen at Low Bar and Good Luck Gato (which also serves food) when employees call out sick.

Bonilla’s pop-up is also providing more late-night dining options — and simply breathing new life into the space.

“Manny embodies a lot of what we want to do, which is have awesome bar food,” Paez says, “and to cater to the industry. I think those late-night options are going to be super helpful for people because there are not many options at all.

We all saw that as very attractive to have this partnership — plus we just fucking love Manny.”

Chisme at Low Bar (2300 Webster Street, Oakland) debuts Friday, March 1, and is open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.