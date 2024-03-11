A Detroit-Style Pizzeria With Gorgeous Bay Bridge Views Is Coming to the Embarcadero

One of San Francisco’s newer pizza players is making a move to the waterfront. Joyride Pizza will bring its Detroit-style pies to the Embarcadero and expand into Pier 1 this spring. The new flagship location will take over a now-closed Starbucks space, next door to La Mar and across the way from Gott’s in the Ferry Building. “This is an iconic San Francisco building,” Joyride co-owner and founder Jesse Jacobs says. “Now we get to continue that history fueling folks in the Bay.”

The new space will have all the same favorites, but there will be some new additions, as well. For instance, there’ll be soft serve — vanilla, chocolate, and swirled — made with buffalo milk from Sonoma County. Soft serve toppings include olive oil and sea salt, and an affogato option will all be available, too. New pizzas including a mushroom and sausage pie, plus salads including Greek and sidecar options all joined the menu across locations in early March. There’s also a breakfast menu; think eggs and bacon with dark roast coffee from Andytown Coffee, for those visiting the city who want a nearby early morning option. There’ll be breakfast pizzas as well, with one early idea being a shahouska-inspired pie with cracked eggs and tomatoes on top.

The late-night options are no joke, either, with spritzes, house Negronis, natty wines, and more drinks on the vision board. Bougie tater tots are inbound, getting the same treatment Belgian fries have gotten over the years. Pesto, ranch, Frank’s hot sauce, lemon vinaigrette, and more powerful condiments will accompany the fried spuds.

This opening should come as no surprise for those following the company’s rise. The Jacobs brothers are on a fast ascent, given they pivoted from Samovar Tea just a few years ago. A few years after debuting Joyride Pizza in 2021 with locations in the former tea shops at Yerba Buena Gardens and on Market Street, the business expanded in partnership with Gilman Brewing and Woods on Haight Street. With this new location offering impressive views of the Bay Bridge and an all-day approach to food and drink, the brothers are confident the former coffee shop will connect with diners. “It was the Starbucks with the best view in San Francisco,” Jesse laughs.

Joyride Pizza (Ferry Plaza, San Francisco) will open in spring 2024 from 8 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.