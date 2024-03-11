Bar Agricole Is Moving Into the Former Liliana Space in the Mission

Bar Agricole owner Thad Vogler, known for espousing the virtues of single-origin and grower-produced spirits, is shaking up his San Francisco bar empire — again. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vogler is not only planning to relocate his well-regarded cocktail den Bar Agricole to a new space, but he’s also working on opening a new restaurant with Bar Agricole chef Will Napoli.

Bar Agricole, which reopened in a massive wood-wrapped space in SoMa in 2022, has already ended its tenure at 1540 Mission Street. Next, it will move into the former Liliana (and, briefly, Bar at Osito) location in the Mission. The 18th Street location adjacent to Michelin-starred Osito will be a much smaller home for Bar Agricole, which most recently included a 34-seat main bar and restaurant plus an 8-seat overflow bar and packing room. The Chronicle reports the latest iteration of Bar Agricole will debut in May.

The outlet also reports Vogler and Napoli plan to open a restaurant together on Valencia Street taking over part of the former Lucca Ravioli Co. space. Called Bispo, it’ll be a “reboot of Obispo, Vogler’s shuttered rum bar,” with a menu that “will draw on Napoli’s Brazilian roots.” The original Obispo closed in 2020 along with Vogler’s two other bars Nommo and Trou Normand.

A decade-old distillery has closed

The Bee reports that Sacramento-based Gold River Distillery will close at the end of the month after more than a decade in business. Based in Rancho Cordova, the business billed itself as the “first legal distillery in Sacramento County since Prohibition” and produces dry gin, vodka, absinthe, whiskey, and bourbon under the Wheel House brand. Per the Bee, a new owner purchased the distillery and “will not continue making products under the Gold River Distillery brand.”

Breakfast spot to open in Saratoga

The Mercury News reports that Nicholas Miller, who grew up in the Silicon Valley city of Saratoga, will open a new breakfast and lunch restaurant called Mangia Mornings on Saturday, March 16. Miller, who attended the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, plans to serve omelets, Benedicts, and stuffed French toast for breakfast, plus bruschetta, focaccia, and burgers for lunch. The restaurant will be located at 14554 Big Basin Way, Suite A.

Oakland Restaurant Week starts on Thursday

Mark your calendars: Oakland Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday, March 14, and runs through March 24. During the event, more than 145 restaurants will offer special lunch and dinner menus to motivate diners to get out and explore the Town’s dining scene. Participating restaurants can be found on the Oakland Restaurant Week website and include Good Luck Gato, Viridian, Snail Bar, Mama Oakland, Lion Dance Cafe, Jo’s Modern Thai, Edith’s Pie, Burdell, and FOB Kitchen.