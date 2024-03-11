Share All sharing options for: Waterbar Just Became San Francisco’s Best Destination for Decadent Desserts

San Francisco’s Waterbar easily ranks among the city’s high-profile restaurants open today. For 16 years, Waterbar has drawn diners through its doors with views of the water and the Bay Bridge, A-list sports figures in the dining room, and stellar seafood. Longtime residents already know about the Shellfish Indulgence seafood platter and the deep wine list in play. But the new pro-move at the longstanding restaurant is this: Don’t skip dessert.

The reason is simple. Recently, Lori Baker quietly joined Waterbar as an executive pastry chef, and she’s once again creating the kind of comforting desserts that have made her a celebrated name in the local restaurant scene. The dessert menu will change with the season but expect well-balanced sweets to cap the evening, such as the Banana Crisp, a peanut butter and chocolate shortbread topped with malted milk chocolate ice cream. A cherry marzipan brownie, meanwhile, comes with swoops of chocolate caramel, topped with Amarena cherries, and a scoop of amaretto ice cream on the side. Meanwhile, a seemingly humble chocolate chip cookie on a recent visit was a low-key stunner, marking itself among the best cookies in the city.

Baker is well-known in San Francisco, given that she worked through plenty of local restaurants, including Postrio, Bix, and Fifth Floor Restaurant before opening Baker & Banker with her husband, chef Jeff Banker in 2009. There, Baker handled the dessert menu and ran the adjacent bakery until they closed the restaurant in 2014. But since that closing, Baker’s desserts continued to permeate local restaurants, as she worked as a dessert consultant for places including Bluestem, Café Claude, and Le Colonial. A short-lived return to restaurants with Maybeck’s in 2022 saw Baker’s desserts return under her ownership, including a standout Brooklyn Blackout Cake, but that restaurant wound up closing less than a year later.

Now at Waterbar, diners get to see Baker in her element once again, ruling over the dessert menu with aplomb. Ignore any guidance to skip dessert, and instead order all the sweets your group can stand.

Waterbar (399 The Embarcadero, San Francisco) is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and happy hour from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.