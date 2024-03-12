This Hot New San Francisco Restaurant Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

On Tuesday morning the Michelin Guide announced 10 new additions to its California guide including just one restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area: 7 Adams. The affordable tasting menu restaurant, which opened less than six months ago, joins 9 Los Angeles restaurants in being named the latest Michelin-worthy restaurants in the state. The announcement is part of Michelin’s slow rollout strategy, which sees the addition of small groups of restaurants to the guide throughout the year, leading up to the annual announcement of new star-holding restaurants and Bib Gourmands. Last year, that event took place in June.

As for 7 Adams, its addition to the guide may come as little surprise to fans. After all, it comes from husband-and-wife chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher, who catapulted their prior restaurant Marlena to Michelin star status against all odds. That restaurant opened amid the peak of the pandemic in August 2020 and was added to the California Michelin Guide just a year later in November 2021. The couple later underwent a messy break from the business owner, who flipped the restaurant into a new concept called Foliage — then the Fishers joined forces with Hi Neighbor Hospitality Groups (also behind the Vault Steakhouse and Garden, Trestle, and the upcoming revival of the historic Cliff House) to bring 7 Adams to life.

Similar to Marlena before it, 7 Adams offers a relatively affordable prix fixe menu. Diners enjoy an $87, 5-course menu with some courses offering two or three options for customers. Fisher’s talent with fresh pasta shines in plates such as celery root ravioli in basil pesto with garlic-parmesan emulsion, while pastry chef Chow Fisher delivers stunners from start — a fluffy milk bread starter — to finish — perhaps a chocolate and rye cake with lemon curd and cocoa lavender ice cream. For those seeking a longer dinner experience, the restaurant also rolled out a Chef’s Counter experience that includes eight to 10 courses and costs $157.

Since opening, 7 Adams has been met with acclaim from local critics, most recently being praised by the San Francisco Chronice’s associate food critic Cesar Hernandez, who accurately predicted Michelin’s inevitable acknowledgment of the buzzy restaurant. “The Fishers are still gunning for Michelin stars,” he wrote in January, “and I imagine such recognition would carry more weight given their personal attachment to 7 Adams. In my view, it’s not a matter of if, but when.”