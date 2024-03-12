Pioneering Vegan Soul Food Restuarant Souley Vegan Is Making a Comeback

It was a sad day for Oakland when Souley Vegan owner Tamearra Dyson announced she closed her business at 301 Broadway after 14 years in October 2023. She did leave a glimmer of hope, however, telling the Chronicle she planned to reopen the restaurant elsewhere. Now, it seems that day has arrived: The Mercury News reports Dyson will bring her restaurant to Martinez food hall Market & Main in April. Representatives for the food hall reached out to Dyson when they heard she wanted to move her restaurant and the deal progressed from there. No exact opening date was announced.

Permitting woes hit Saltwater Bakeshop

San Francisco is known for its labyrinthine permitting process and upcoming bakery Saltwater Bakeshop is the latest business to get caught up in it. Owner Britney Dunn Holden tells the San Francisco Chronicle that due to permitting setbacks construction on her new space has not started in the 11 months since she signed the lease. Proposition H, which requires San Francisco to approve permits within 30 days, was meant to help speed up the process for small businesses like Saltwater. Instead, the lesser-publicized intricacies of the Prop means those 30 days mean when the application is in “city hands,” meaning there’s a start-stop of the clock each time paperwork is sent back to the applicant. In reality, that means that Dunn Holden has been in the application process since late September 2023. Despite these setbacks, Dunn Holden says she hopes to open by summer.

New Yunnan restaurant opens

New Milpitas restaurant Jun Bistro opened Sunday, March 10, highlighting the Yunnan region of China. It serves “Asian cuisine with a Californian twist,” a press release states, and the restaurant will highlight mushrooms — a specialty in Yunnan — and gluten-free options. Expect dishes like the mushroom conserva, an appetizer utilizing Yunnan mushrooms, or the Yunnan spicy ground pork rice noodles with beef rib.

New Queens collab drops Saturday

San Francisco’s Queens is known mostly for its pantry line these days, including specially made gochujang and sesame oil, but now they’re on a different sort of hype: a clothing collab. Queens is teaming up with kitchen clothing brand Meals, and the business advertised a release and launch party on Saturday, March 16 at Bar Part Time. Attendees should be able to peruse (and buy) items from the line, with food, drink, and dancing on the side, according to Instagram.