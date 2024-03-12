Share All sharing options for: Here Are the Bay Area’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Spring 2024

When it comes to new and exciting restaurants in the Bay Area, there’s a whole lot to look forward to this spring. In the coming days, diners will welcome Moro, the long-awaited Moroccan street food restaurant from Michelin-lauded chef Mourad Lahou at Oxbow Public Market in Napa. Plus, in the South Bay, the team behind San Francisco’s Rooh will roll out Fitoor, a new contemporary Indian restaurant and cocktail lounge located at Santana Row.

While this list specifically highlights restaurant openings between March and the end of May, there are also several hotly anticipated projects on the horizon beyond. For example, chef Darryl Bell’s Kansas City-style barbecue spot Stateline Road Smokehouse seems on track to make its wine country debut during the first week of June. Back in the city, French bistro Bon Délire will begin serving lunch, brunch, happy hour, and dinner on the Embarcadeo this summer.

Without further ado: Mark your calendars for these much-anticipated spring restaurant openings across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Golden Boy Pizza

Opening: March

Golden Boy, the legendary North Beach pizzeria known for square slices of pie and glowing neon sign, will expand with a second location in the city this spring. In February, owner Peter Sodini told the San Francisco Chronicle he plans to open the new Parkside location at 1447 Taraval Street in “mid-to-late March.” 1447 Taraval Street, San Francisco

Bernal Basket

Opening: March

After launching during the COVID-era shutdowns, pop-up business Bernal Bakery will move into a permanent location sometime this spring. With the new home at 521 Cortland Avenue in Bernal Heights comes a new name – Bernal Basket – and partners Ryan Stagg and Danielle Banchero plan to continue pulling a dozen or so varieties of bread plus pastries out of the ovens, such as croissants, danishes, quick breads, and scones. 521 Cortland Avenue, San Francisco

Mestiza

Opening: Late March

After closing its doors at 595 Bryant Street in 2020, Mestiza will return this spring to a new location in South Beach. The restaurant, owned by Deanna Sison, will be helmed by plant-based chef Syl Mislang, who will draw from her Filipino-Mexican heritage to offer diners reimagined versions of classic dishes from both cuisines. 214 Townsend Street, San Francisco

Boichik Bagels

Opening: Late March

At long last, San Franciscans will get their own outpost of fast-growing Berkeley-based Boichik Bagels. Owner Emily Winston has plans for three outposts across the city, starting with a location at 3665 Sacramento Street in Presidio Heights. It’ll be a small, takeout-only operation, Winston told the Chronicle. That location will be joined by shops on Fillmore Street and in SoMa in May. 3665 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Suspiro

Opening: March

The team behind Il Parco, Colibri, Chika and more will take their talents down to the South Bay with the opening of Suspiro, a new restaurant “inspired by the vibrant cultural exchange between Spain and Peru,” per a press release. Chef Oscar Santos’s menu will offer dishes such as truffle-infused bikini de jamón con queso, pulpo asado con patatas, and paella. 377 Santana Row, San Jose

Saluhall

Opening: April

For now, details about Saluhall, the 23,000-square-foot food hall adjacent to Ikea on Market Street in downtown San Francisco, remain somewhat scarce. However, according to the team, diners will finally be able to step inside in April. What we know so far: there will be a number of food vendors including game-changing vegan Mexican restaurant Taqueria La Venganza and Momo Noodle, as well as a cooking school and multiple bars. 945 Market Street, San Francisco

KAIYŌ

Opening: April

Kaiyo, the Nikkei bar and restaurant, will add a third outpost to the mix in April. Headed by chefs Alex Reccio and Kenji Sawada, a new yet-to-be-named restaurant from the KAIYŌ team will move into a ground-floor space at the Hyatt Place Hotel (also home to the rooftop bar and restaurant) and will serve Japanese-Peruvian cuisine in a slightly more refined setting than its sister spot. Look for a Nikkei sushi menu featuring three preparations: Nikkei, Contemporary, and “Toyosu,” featuring products from the famed Tokyo fish market. 701 3rd Street, San Francisco

Che Fico Pizzeria

Opening: April

The long-awaited pizzeria from the team behind Italian dining destination Che Fico will start rolling out pineapple and chile-topped Ananas pies by April. Located at Thrive City, just steps from Chase Center, Che Fico Pizzeria will serve “both whole pies and slices, plus an unfussy selection of salads, sandwiches, and soft-serve gelato.” Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco

Hed 11: Brunch/Tasting Menu

Opening: April

A new restaurant from the team behind Hed Very Thai near Union Square will open inside the Kimpton Hotel Enso in Japantown later this spring. In February, owner Naruephon “Billie” Wannajaro told Eater SF she tapped chef Piriya “Saint” Boonprasan to work on sprawling 11-course tasting menus featuring items such as crispy Thai-style pork belly and spicy crab nam prik. 1800 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Tiya

Opening: Mid-April

Brothers Sujan Sarkar, a co-founder of Rooh San Francisco and known for his boundary-pushing Chicago restaurant Indienne, joins forces with brother Pujan Sarkar to debut their first solo San Francisco project in mid-April. Called Tiya, the restaurant will take over the former Maybeck’s space in the Marina and will serve “California seasonal Indian cuisine,” according to a spokesperson. Pujan has been working as head chef at Rooh restaurant for the past seven years. 3213 Scott Street, San Francisco

Todo el Día

Opening: Mid-spring

The team behind Tacolicious will take over the former Village Rotisserie space in Noe Valley to roll out a new restaurant called Todo el Día. Per a spokesperson, the “Mexican-ish menu” will include espresso drinks, juices, and breakfast tacos in the morning, plus salads, rotisserie chicken, and tortas later in the day. On the beverage side, expect beer, wine, and micheladas. 4063 24th Street, San Francisco

Lunette

Opening: Late-spring

As previously reported, well-loved local chef Nite Yun will bring her Cambodian cuisine to the Ferry Building with the opening of Lunette. Unlike its predecessor Nyum Bai, which closed in 2022, Lunette will be a casual noodle bar serving easy-to-order, -eat, and -share noodle, rice, and vegetable dishes. 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco