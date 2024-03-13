Share All sharing options for: Welcome to the Disco Dance Party at Zhuzh, the New Micro Club from the Macondray Team

There’s a new bar hustling open on Nob Hill this week, and it promises to be a disco dance party. The Macondray team took over the former Soda Popinski’s space on the trolley car line at 1548 California Street last fall, which they managed to keep remarkably quiet for the most part. That is, until now: They’re calling this new spot Zhuzh, and describing it as a “micro club.” Zhuzh will blast open this Friday, March 15, with glitter on the dance floor, disco balls hanging from the ceiling, and seasonal cocktails on tap. In other words, less waiting at the bar, and more grooving on the dance floor.

Macondray is only half a mile away in neighboring Russian Hill, and operating owners Aaron Paul and Jake Roberts have deep experience and know the Nob Hill neighborhood. Paul crafted new cocktail menus for years with Alta Restaurant Group, while Roberts previously served as the longtime manager at Harper & Rye. They’re joined by Eric Passetti, also behind Cafe Terminus, House of Shields, and Natoma Cabana, and he’s been part of the Macondray team since the beginning.

Paul says they always planned on growing and adding more bars, but Zhuzh feels like returning to a wild dream. While the pandemic turned Macondray into a lush lounge filled with live plants and lobster rolls, Zhuzh will be a true bar focused on drinks and dancing. He remembers going to Europe for the first time as a teenager and the revelation of stumbling into smaller clubs. These days, “Everything dance-wise is trending toward ticketed events and big-name DJs,” Paul says. “But when I moved to the city it was a different energy. You could go to little bars, which were music-centered, and let loose in the afternoon.” The name itself is something they like to say when bartending parties, as in “go zhuzh that table,” or, style it up.

A streamlined menu will sling six cocktails, all on tap for fast service, and a refreshing $15 flat price. Insiders know Paul has a flair for colorful and seasonal cocktails, and San Francisco loves a man who loves a fruity pink drink. “Oh, I’ll be back on my usual bullshit,” he confirms. The Magic Wand gives the people what they want in the form of a spicy mezcal margarita with blood orange, makrut lime leaf, and serrano chile. The Genmaicha Matchatini is similar to an espresso martini, but instead of coffee, it froths gorgeous green tea with toasted rice notes. While the Paradise Garage mixes tropical rum with blushes of passionfruit, pineapple, tangerine, and apricot.

There’s also California wine, so you can simply choose from red, white, rosé, or sparkling. And Bay Area beer is also on a couple of taps and in a few cans. While Zhuzh won’t serve much food, the bar will offer a few housemade pickles for snacks, courtesy of the kitchen at Macondray. Paul says he’s tired of wasting paper and plans on scribbling the menu on acrylic panels on the back bar, switching it up often. For instance, as soon as spring rhubarb arrives, he’ll bring back the Bunny Poison. (It turns out that rhubarb is toxic to bunnies, but it makes an excellent cocktail ingredient for humans.)

Once again this vision would not be complete without designer Marissa Jade Marsh, who did the interiors for Macondray, Harlan Records, and Yerba Buena Bar, and happens to be Roberts’ girlfriend. They say they took this space down to the studs. Marsh ground down the cement floors to a shiny finish and added a layer of holographic glitter for a super wet and glossy rainbow effect. She installed a chandelier with seven disco balls that rotate to reflect around the room. There’s custom floral wallpaper climbing up a wall and curving into the ceiling. Jim Rizzo, AKA “the neon king of the Bay Area,” added outlines of flowers in electric pink and blue lights. There’s also a hand-stenciled hot pink Cheetah print in the bathroom.

It’s possible to catch a few seats, like a pistachio green booth at the front for bottle service, complete with a spinning Lazy Susan. Plus 19 stools run down the bar, and there are four tall cafe tables toward the back. But the focus is the dance floor and DJ booth, where DJs will spin every day on a fancy Italian sound system from RCF. “We just really wanted to have a place where people walk in, look around, and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, this looks like fun,’” Paul says.

Zhuzh opens on Friday, March 15. Opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.