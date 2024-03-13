The Legal Drama Surrounding China Live Continues

The future of one of San Francisco’s most high-profile Chinese restaurants remains uncertain, despite the owner of China Live on Broadway settling a legal fight with his landlord earlier this year. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Wells Fargo bank has sued the owner of the building at 644 Broadway, which houses China Live and a handful of other residential and commercial tenants. The bank is asking the San Francisco Superior Court for a judicial foreclosure of the property, citing “a delinquent $21.2 million mortgage loan from 2018 which anchors the property,” per the outlet. Should the court grant Wells Fargo’s request, the property could be sold so the proceeds could be used to repay loan holders.

This latest development comes about two months after China Live owner George Chen and landlord Cypress Properties reached a settlement regarding several unlawful detainer lawsuits in January. While that closed settlement allowed the restaurant to continue operating as usual, Chen and Cypress remain entangled in a 2021 lawsuit that saw the restaurant sue its landlord for $25 million over “alleged breach of contract.” That lawsuit is set to go to trial in August 2024.

Sacramento food truck shutters

The Sacramento Bee reports that the four-year-old food truck Rabbit Food Revolution, which specializes in vegan food, has ended its run. In a post on Instagram, one of the business owners cited “rising operating costs” and “unforeseen personal health challenges” as reasons behind the food truck’s immediate closure.

Long-time restaurateur faces new lawsuit

After opening her latest restaurant in the Mission District, longtime San Francisco restaurateur Luisa Hanson has been making headlines across the city. The San Francisco Standard gave Hanson the profile treatment, resurfacing some of her most controversial business decisions including raising rents on two popular businesses (both were then forced to close) before filing for bankruptcy in 2009. Meanwhile, SFGATE reports that Hanson — who has been involved in dozens of lawsuits over the past three decades — has recently been sued by a former employee over allegations of “unpaid wages for off-the-clock work, including driving the restaurant owner to appointments, among other complaints.”

Catch Alison Roman in San Francisco

Author and recipe developer Alison Roman is heading out on a national tour later this year, per a post on Instagram. She’ll hit San Francisco on May 8 for a live recording of her podcast “Solicited Advice.” Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 for newsletter subscribers; general sales open on Friday, March 15.