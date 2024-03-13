Fire and Passion Unite at the South Bay’s New Upscale Indian Lounge

Not many folks can say that Santana Row feels like home. But restaurateurs Anu and Vikram Bhambri say the shopping district holds a special place in their hearts. That’s because they were staying at Hotel Valencia, the boutique hotel in the heart of the street, when they decided to make the move from Seattle to the South Bay. So, in a way, it’s only fitting that Santana Row is the location of the Bhambris’ latest restaurant, Fitoor.

Fitoor is the Hindi word for “passion” and the Bhambris have been considering it as a restaurant name for the last four years. “Everything that we do, it is all about passion,” Vikram Bhambri says. “So you will see a lot of energy, you will see the vibe is a little bit more lounge-ish, but still serving very good modern Indian food.” The restaurant is the latest in a string of openings for the couple — who also own Rooh, and saw the debuts of restaurants Pippal and Alora in the last four months — but it stands out from the rest in terms of sheer scale. The three-room setup at Fitoor is fashioned after Indian lounges, and the Bhambris wanted an upscale vibe with music and quality food.

For those familiar with the menu at Rooh, know the food at Fitoor will differ. The couple started Rooh as a way to “change the perception of Indian food,” Anu Bhambri says, but at Fitoor, the menu will be “progressive Indian” food made with California produce, but with “flashy elements to it,” she adds. Chef Vaibhav Sawant, who’s worked at Masala Library and other restaurants in India and Dubai, will helm the kitchen, putting emphasis on the grill, as well as chaat.

A chaat sampler plate will include dahi puri, a mozzarella and tomato-stuffed samosa, a deconstructed bhel bar made with puffed rice, and more. A similar sampler highlights three kinds of kulchas, or flatbreads, including egg bhurji, a type of scrambled egg, plus truffle cheese, and prawn balchao, a dish from Goa. Other items such as the butter chicken incorporate nontraditional touches from the chef, such as the addition of burrata. The roasted black mutton dish, meanwhile, takes inspiration from vol-au-vent made with puff pastry stuffed with lamb erachi pepper fry. For a luxe meal try Jaffna lobster tail off the grill with miso mousse — there’s also an option to add caviar.

Beverage director Roger Gomes took charge of the cocktail program, and Fitoor will have a roving drink cart making its rounds through the restaurant. Offerings will change weekly, Anu Bhambri says, and there are plans to have a gin and tonic cart one week, and shooters the next, with drinks made tableside for guests. The cocktail menu will feature 10 new drinks separated into elements: water, fire, earth, air, and space. The Milky Way blends milk-washed bourbon with port, banana, cream cheese, and lemon. Pasha, from the fire portion of the menu, uses bourbon with Dambuie, bitters, za’taar spice, and butter. “When you start to think about the menu concept, you have to think about what do you do differently?” Vikram Bhambri says. “Or, what do you bring to the table that hasn’t been done before? Or, what brings in a different vibe?”

Anu Bhambri oversaw the restaurant’s decor and look, much like the couple’s other restaurants. But she calls Fitoor her “best creation.” Three rooms comprise the space: the front will highlight Fitoor’s bar, which features a showstopping ceiling, then diners go through a portal that transitions into the dining area, or what the Bhambris have dubbed the Gold Room, which is decked out and gilded. A third room serves as a private dining room that’s just as flashy as the rest, dripping in emerald green, from walls to banquet tables to chairs. The space will be the backdrop for live performances by fire dancers in the evenings and DJ sets. “We’re all pretty excited about this ambitious project,” Vikram Bhambri says.

Fitoor (377 Santana Row #1140, San Jose) debuts on Wednesday, March 20, and is open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Lunch hours are coming soon.