Share All sharing options for: A New Pop-Up Is Introducing San Francisco to the Wonders of Swedish Hot Dogs

San Francisco loves hot dogs — bacon-wrapped Mission dogs, Michelin-starred dogs, pandemic dogs that hung around, and even corn dogs with epic cheese pulls. Now there’s a new dog in town, specifically a Swedish hot dog, fully loaded with creamy shrimp salad and mashed potatoes. Meet Amelia Eudailey of Hej Hej, a new Swedish food pop-up, pronounced “hey hey!” like a cheerful greeting. She’s been guest-starring at Dolores Deluxe, Tala Wine, and the former Hotline space (3560 Taraval) while testing an appetite for Swedish street food in San Francisco.

Eudailey was born in California, raised in Colorado, and grew up visiting her grandparents in Sweden. She has Midsummer memories of picking flowers to weave into crowns. As a little kid, she would load up pickled herrings with mustard, sit on the porch with her grandmother and savor strawberries in buttermilk, and visit the carnival with her grandfather and feast on hot dogs. “Swedes just love hot dogs,” Eudailey says. “It’s a very nostalgic food.”

Today she has a techie day job, which allowed her to move to San Francisco in 2020 and explore the local food scene. Eudailey says she’s always been a big entertainer, hosting an annual gingerbread house party that’s grown from a few friends to two dozen people (yes, she bakes off a hundred gingerbread walls herself, and yes, she’s very into candy). She did a stint as a line cook at Octavia for six months, tried catering and private parties, and kicked off her own pop-up Hej Hej in October 2023.

“I don’t think a lot of Swedish food has made its way to the U.S.,” Eudailey says. “If you ask most people about Swedish food, they say IKEA and meatballs.” Her mom grew up in Wisconsin, where there is a Scandinavian community in the Midwest. Here in San Francisco, Eudailey has met an active community of Swedes, who are thrilled to spot their favorite foods, but have few restaurant options. There’s Kantine, the more broadly Scandinavian bakery; owner Nichole Accettola lived in Denmark for many years. Otherwise, Swedish restaurant Plaj closed in 2021, when owners Roberth and Andrea Sundell focused on sister spot Stockhome up in Petaluma.

Eudailey has been playing around with a few different menus, including smoked salmon and mushroom toasts, potato pancakes with lingonberry jam, cinnamon knots, and cardamom cookies. But the crowd favorite thus far has been the Swedish hot dog, featuring a snappy beef hot dog from Cream Co. Meats, on a fluffy brioche bun, topped with creamy bay shrimp salad, housemade pickles, and fried shallots, plus ketchup and honey mustard. The dog is hot, the salad is cool, and it’s effectively a triple-sauced situation.

In Sweden, sometimes the dogs get rolled into a flatbread, although Eudailey prefers the brioche bun. If all those toppings weren’t enough, sometimes they also add a dollop of mashed potatoes. By popular demand, Eudailey will offer that as an add-on, and her hot take is cheesy mashed potatoes, inspired by French pommes aligot. She also has a veggie option, swapping in a Field Roast vegan dog, topped with a lion’s mane mushroom salad, which mimics that shellfish flavor.

“It’s just this flavor explosion that makes you rethink what can go together,” Eudailey says. She loves the mix of proteins, textures, and temperatures, and watching many people taste the unexpected for the first time.

Hej Hej will be popping up at 3560 Taraval on Wednesday, March 20, March 27, and April 3 from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as upcoming dates at Tala Wine and more. Check out Instagram for upcoming dates and locations.