IKEA Is Betting Big on Downtown San Francisco With Five Bay Area Restaurants

When Saluhall opens in downtown San Francisco in mid-April, it’ll be a major, landmark kind of premiere, especially for an area riddled with complaints and portents of doom. There are 450 seats throughout the 23,000-square-foot, two-story space, and the food hall comes complete with co-working and event areas. While details have changed regarding just how vegan the food hall is — it’s now described as a “plant-forward” operation rather than 80 percent plant-based — and which local producers would be in the lineup, the final details are now available for the debut.

In total, there are 11 food and drink options throughout the tremendous space. The five local restaurants are Curry Up Now, La Venganza, Casa Borinqueña, Momo Noodle, and Kayma Algerian Eatery. On the beverage side, beer comes from Fort Point Beer Company, wine from Broc Cellars, coffee from Timeless Coffee, and tea from Blue Willow Tea. There are loads of non-Bay Area options, too, including all-day bakery and restaurant Smörgåsland, burger joint Burgare Bar, and even a cooking school called Cooking Skola.

Onions rain upon Polk Street

El Lopo, known for sherry, wine, and tapas, is giving the humble calçot its spotlight for its fifth anniversary. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 the sherry bar will host guests for a shindig with free Spanish onions for guests; there’ll even be live flamenco, along with a free lesson from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It’s free, but RSVP in advance so the restaurant can gather all those sweet onions.

SF master pizzaiolo now produces movies

Tony Gemignani’s world-famous pizzas are not only featured in a new movie but he’s become an investor and producer in the film, to boot. SFGATE reports LaRoy, a dark Coen Brothers-ish movie, has characters eating from a Tony’s pizza box. Once the cast and crew got a taste, they invited Gemignani to become an associate producer. “Now I’m going to a film festival in France in April,” he told the outlet.

SoMa chef hits Chopped

The InterContinental San Francisco Hotel’s Luce, the upscale restaurant known for its Caviar Sunflower, sent 30-year-old chef de cuisine Dennis Efthymiou to compete on Food Network’s Chopped. The episode airs next Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. E.T.