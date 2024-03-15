Horn Barbecue Leaves Its Flagship Location Citing Ongoing Vandalism and Fire Damage

After a massive fire caused extensive damage to Horn Barbecue’s flagship location at 2534 Mandela Parkway, owner Matt Horn announced he is closing that location for good and seeking a new space for his restaurant. In a series of lengthy Instagram posts, the entrepreneur told fans he wanted to be as truthful as possible, explaining the ongoing vandalism amid fire repair made reopening the Mandela Parkway location impossible. “While the Herculean effort to launch amidst a pandemic showcased our resilience, the aftermath of the fire and the ensuing vandalism and theft have made it clear that reopening at this location would not be in the best interest of our staff, our patrons, or the broader community we aim to serve,” Horn said in the post.

When Horn Barbecue opened in September 2020, the debut — which came after permitting setback upon setback — felt like the invigoration the industry and Bay needed after the confusion and pain of the onset of the pandemic. Horn received accolades for the restaurant, including a James Beard Award nomination for best new restaurant and a Bib Gourmand designation from Michelin, but a trail of legal issues followed in the subsequent years, namely unpaid money and allegations of unsafe working conditions in 2022. For now, Horn indicates they’re in talks for a new Oakland location and that staff at Horn Barbecue were offered work at his other restaurants, ​​Matty’s Old Fashioned and Kowbird.

Che Fico’s Menlo Park shop nearly open

Che Fico, the mega-popular Italian restaurant in the city, heads south for the opening of its newest venture, Il Mercato di Che Fico on Thursday, March 21. The Chronicle reports the pantry and grab-and-go shop is near the glittering sister location to Che Fico Parco Menlo, and full of pasta made in-house and gelato whipped up by panettone wiz Roy Shvartzapel.

Inventive bagels and empanadas land in Sacramento

The overlap between beer-fermented bagels and Chilean empanadas may seem slim. But at Forgotten Bakery the two aim to make perfect sense together, as the Stockton Boulevard business opens Saturday, March 16. The Sacramento Bee reports owners Robbie Naim and Paul Dollar have bagels and empanadas in their blood, offering a few riffs on both including spinach and cheese empanadas and hefty bagel sandwiches.

Colombian fusion pop-up hits Hayes Valley wine bar

Pacifico, a new project from chef Daniel Morales Vallejo, brings Peruvian and Colombian cooking to new heights in San Francisco. Now the La Cocina- and La Mar-trained cook will head to wine bar Birba for a pop-up. According to Instagram, the team-up takes place Sunday, March 24th, from 1 to 8 p.m.