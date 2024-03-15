Rare East African Coffee Drinks Just Landed in the Mission District

Fourth Wave coffee, a burgeoning era for the industry hailing innovative technology and inclusivity in cafe ownership, continues to flourish in the Bay Area. Paper Son’s Asian American-influenced drinks and Calaca Coffee’s cold brew cafe de olla are just two off-the-cuff examples. In that spirit, Sextant Coffee Roasters from Ethiopia-born Kinani Ahmed is bringing what’s likely a first of its kind in the Bay Area East African-style coffee experience to the city. Opening his second cafe near the corner of 16th and Valencia streets in late February, Ahmed’s drink and food menu is more than ambitious — it’s pioneering.

The menu includes a variety of drinks traditional to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Take the Wired Gandhi — it drinks like a spicier dirty chai and is already hugely popular. The Frosty Gandhi, a peppermint syrup infusion to the Wired Gandhi (an idea from Ahmed’s daughter), is a lovely latte riff. There’s also ginger gasheer, a Middle Eastern and East African drink, that features fresh ginger with black coffee, and adeny, from the Port of Eden in Ethiopia, which includes cardamom and star anise. “It’s very unique,” Ahmed says. “People used to drive from Palo Alto just to get that in my last cafe.”

The French Spot is bringing pastry into the shop right now, but Sextant is also going to roll out its own pastry program. Once a baker is found, Ahmed hopes they’ll whip up Ethiopian and French goodies, as well as tiramisu. This idea comes from his wife, who will train their future baker. Open-faced sandwiches — think avocado toast and salmon tartines — are on the menu alongside baguette sandwiches. Three or four cold-pressed juices are made in-house for brunches, as well, and matcha and teas are on the menu.

Despite Valencia Street’s challenges since the pandemic lockdowns, Ahmed feels good about investing in the neighborhood and is optimistic about its prospects. “Valencia is happening,” Ahmed says. “Coming out of the pandemic, there’s definitely positive signs on the horizon. But Valencia needs some love.”

Sextant is, funnily, not actually a new business, opening squarely in the heyday of Third Wave coffee. The SoMa cafe and roaster swung open its doors in 2014, meaning the 10th anniversary is in April. Ahmed says a grand opening party is on the horizon, but so is a big birthday bash. Now those fancy new Marco SP9s for pourovers and the James Hoffman-designed Eagle One espresso machines will have barn-raising shindigs to cater in addition to lines out the door.

Update: March 15th, 2024, 3:18 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that the coffee drinks hail from East Africa and to clarify the location of Sextant’s Mission cafe.

Sextant Coffee Roasters (539 Valencia Street) is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.