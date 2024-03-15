4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: March 15

As we head into the weekend, Eater SF editors have compiled a list of recommendations to answer one of the most persistent and, arguably, pressing questions of the day: “Where should I eat?” Of course, we have several resources to help guide your dining and drinking decisions — for example, the San Francisco and East Bay heatmaps, which reflect the hottest new restaurants to try right now. But here we offer four suggestions of places to check out this weekend around the Bay Area. And if you’re looking for places to grab a drink, try these lists of the best new places to grab a cocktail in San Francisco and the East Bay.

For pastries from an award-winning restaurant: Octavia

The team at chef Melissa Perello’s acclaimed restaurant Octavia has been working on some new pastries, and now they’re finally ready to share them with the city. On Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until they sell out, pastry chef Melissa Loar and her team will be selling sweet and savory bites out of the restaurant’s side door on Bush Street. Dig into the flaky goodness of a chocolate coffee croissant, or try the caramelized onion and cheddar monkey bread. Cups of coffee will be on offer, as well, and the full pastry menu is viewable via the Octavia website.

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

For a weekend gelato break: Hila

It’s an ice cream moment in the Bay Area. The options are seemingly endless, but Hila stands out for the simple fact that one of the shop’s co-owners ran a gelato shop in Sicily before moving to San Francisco. Hila scoops gelato into croissants to make sweet and buttery ice cream sandwiches while dropping dollops alongside espresso for affogato. While the weather is warm, get a cannoli stuffed with mint chocolate gelato for a stroll down Valencia Street.

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

For a weather-appropriate bottle: Friend of a Friend

The weekend is here and the weather is expected to be excellent, so that means everyone is most likely shoring up their plans for the weekend. For many, that will mean a party or picnic with friends, but don’t arrive empty-handed: Plan ahead and visit San Francisco’s newest bottle shop, Friend of a Friend. It’s from the team behind the inclusive wine group the Two Eight Project, and they’ll be more than happy to point you to the perfect bottle of wine or sake for your event. Round out your drink selection with items from the shop’s pantry section, and you’ll be well on your way to celebrating the weekend in style.

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

For community during Ramadan: Jerusalem Coffee House

Now that the holy fast is on for observing Muslims in the Bay, it’s high time to find cafes for that evening iftar to keep the caffeine shakes off until the next morning. Jerusalem Coffee House is keeping the lights on late, putting Palestinian and human rights front and center as the Telegraph Avenue shop hosts People’s Programs and other local organizations to raise money through its evening community gatherings starting this weekend.

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter