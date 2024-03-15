This One-of-a-Kind Egyptian Restaurant in the Tenderloin Is Closing

At the edge of the Tenderloin, nestled at 608 Geary Street, lies Pharaohs, one of the Bay Area’s few Egyptian restaurants. Owners Shoomy Elmorsy, his two brothers, and his father serve traditional Egyptian dishes that date back to antiquity, others are more modern dishes such as King Tut fries topped with kofta kebab or falafel and garlic sauce. While initially reporting this story, Pharaohs’ owners confirmed the restaurant would likely close in the summer but have since bumped the closing up to as soon as next week. When the restaurant closes its doors after 12 years in business, San Francisco is losing yet another singular culinary outpost. That also means many Egyptians in the diaspora are about to lose one of the only places they can get authentic Egyptian cuisine in the Bay Area.

Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) dishes are often presented as a monolith, a simple amalgamation of hummus, shawarma, and falafel. Even with the Bay Area’s rich culinary scene, it is rare to find Middle Eastern restaurants with menu items that go off the traditional script. But at Pharaohs, diners can find meals from Egypt, making this more than a restaurant but a cultural outpost for Egyptians missing a taste of home. Growing up in California in the Egyptian diaspora, I can attest to the difficulty of finding Egyptian food in the U.S.; simply finding ingredients in most grocery stores is impossible. I can honestly say Pharaohs is the only authentic Egyptian restaurant I have come across outside of New York City.

Take the falafel, one of the biggest differences between Egyptian food and mainstream Middle Eastern food. Many Levantine countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine, make falafel with chickpeas and a mix of herbs and spices. Pharaohs’ falafel, or ta’ameya as it’s called in Egypt, is made in-house in the traditional Egyptian way, with fresh fava beans instead of chickpeas. The falafel is served with a side of pickled vegetables, warm pita bread, and, of course, creamy tahini. The fava bean falafel has a crispier crust, one you can scrape a knife against for some ASMR action, with a much more moist interior than its Levantine counterpart.

Molokheya is another Egyptian specialty at the restaurant, a green soup made from chicken stock, garlic, ghee, cumin, and minced jute mallow, a leafy green vegetable grown in Africa, similar to a cross between spinach and okra. This dish is one of the most popular meals in Egypt today, and Pharaohs serves it with a choice of vermicelli rice or pita bread, with the option to add a chicken leg, a beef kofta kebab, or lamb shank. Hawawashi is another dish at Pharaohs, the predecessor or kindred spirit to the viral smash burger tacos. Hawawashi is made with a mixture of ground lamb and beef, prepared with traditional Egyptian seasonings such as cumin and coriander, and diced white onions, all wrapped and cooked in pita dough. It is crunchy and savory, and the caramelized onions burst in your mouth with every bite.

But the real tenderness of Pharaohs isn’t in the fava bean falafel or the fall-off-the-bone lamb shank; it’s in the origin story. Opened by a father and his three sons, the restaurant was a homage to their late mother, whose recipes form the menu’s backbone. “She was famous for her cooking back home,” Shoomey Elmorsy, the youngest of the three sons, says. “She had a book of all her recipes and after she passed, my dad started cooking all the time.” While the closure of Pharaohs marks the end of a very special era for Egyptians in the diaspora and fans of Egyptian cuisine, the memories and flavors it contributed to San Francisco’s food scene will not be forgotten.

Pharaohs (608 Geary Street) is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday until it closes for good.